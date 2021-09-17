Watch now: The Bubblemobile is back as Willy Street Fair returns

The Cadillac is purring, the bubble solution is mixed, and Jim Wildeman’s white Bubbleman tux is ready to sparkle in the sun.
The Willy Street Parade is a go.
The East Side tradition, part of the Willy Street Fair happening this weekend, kicks off at 11 a.m. Sunday, marking another milestone in a highly unpredictable, unevenly successful summer festival season.
Wildeman and his eye-popping Bubblemobiles have led the parade for 42 years. Scores of other floats, decked-out wagons and colorful parade marchers — from charming to outrageous, political to zany — also show up on parade day to join the promenade, which zigzags from Williamson Street through side streets and back again. No pre-registration required.
The Willy Street Parade “is close to my heart because it’s so unique,” said Wildeman, who grew up on the East Side and owned a photography studio just off Williamson Street for many years. “We all need this right now.”
In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the Willy Street Fair and countless other public gatherings, Wildeman and the Bubblemobile still cruised the streets in the Willy Street neighborhood on what was meant to be parade day, blowing bubbles to the delight of socially distanced neighbors on their front porches and sidewalks.
A smaller fair
The parade is just one part of the Willy Street Fair. The event, usually spread along three blocks of the iconic East Side street, has been downsized to two blocks this year, but will still offer three stages of music, said Gary Kallas, executive director of the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center.
The annual fair is a fundraiser for the center, “and a celebration of everything Willy Street,” he said. Despite pandemic-related changes this year, “The fair is all about the people that come, right?”
Ninety vendors are expected to set up along the street, compared with up to 140 in years past. And some food vendors are not returning this year, either because they are no longer in business or don’t have the staff to gear up for the weekend event.
Still, “we’re forging ahead. We’re excited to be bringing the fair back,” Kallas said.
In 2020, the Fete de Marquette and AtwoodFest — two other East Side festivals the center also helps produce to help fund its community service programs — were also canceled. Kallas said that last year he spent much of the time he would normally devote to festival planning working on individual donor development to keep Wil-Mar programs running.
Other outdoor festivals across Madison this summer also dealt with the jarring stops and starts of COVID-affected planning, frequently changing limits on crowd size, and the comfort level of audiences returning to live music.
AtwoodFest was scaled back from two days to one in July, and moved from the street to the United Way parking lot. But with four popular local bands on the bill, and a crowd that had not had the chance to experience live music for over a year, organizers say the festival was a success.
“It did a little bit better than we could’ve hoped for,” said Steve Sperling, general manager of the Barrymore Theatre, which puts on AtwoodFest along with the Wil-Mar Center and the Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara neighborhood association.
“I think we hit a sweet spot before the Delta variant really started to get into people’s heads.”
Food offerings were limited, and no craft or art vendors were at the festival, “but beer sales were pretty good,” Sperling said. He expects AtwoodFest to return in its previous form next July 30-31.
Heavy rains and winds pummeled Madison during some of The Sessions at McPike Park, held over two weeks in August. Still, the festival was an artistic success, featuring 45 bands, two artists-in-residence, six dance acts, 10 comedians, a magic act and an electric car expo, said festival organizer Bob Queen. The festival regularly raises “tens of thousands” of dollars for its six nonprofit partners, he said.
This year the Sessions also expanded to Garver Feed Mill with performances in early September, and Queen said he hopes to continue that relationship. He also expects the Sessions to stick with its new August time slot, because night falls earlier at summer’s end, adding a more magical and romantic atmosphere.
Garver’s music offerings this summer also met with mixed success in drawing crowds, said Bethany Jurewicz, Garver Events’ director of public programming and business operations. Outdoor events exceeded expectations, but indoor music events fell short.
After the success of a Sessions show on Sept. 11, “I wish I would have programmed outside more,” even though production outdoor is more expensive, Jurewicz said. “It could have helped us and musicians out during this year of pseudo-recovery.”
Roller-coaster year
Other festivals had widely different outcomes. The Orton Park Festival and Marquette Waterfront Festival combined for an “Orton-Front” event spread over two parks in August, and turnout “exceeded our expectations,” said Marquette Neighborhood Association festivals co-chair Katherine Davey. She expects the two festivals to return separately next year, with the Marquette Waterfront Festival on June 11-12 and the Orton Park event running Aug. 25-28.
Attendance at WORTstock, held last Sunday in Warner Park, was disappointing, said Doug Holtz, business development director at community radio station WORT 89.9 FM.
Though not a financial success, “its value was evident in bringing a multicultural music event to the North Side,” he said. For now, WORT plans “to hold off on any events of this size until we are sure people are free from anxiety related to COVID,” he said.
Taste of Madison, traditionally held admission-free on Capitol Square over Labor Day weekend, moved to Breese Stevens Field this summer so that it could take place at all, said Sara Klemme of Madison Festivals, Inc.
“It went as well as it could,” but drew only 15,000 people instead of the 30,000 possible, she said. Festival-goers had to pay for a limited-time admission as part of the COVID-related crowd control, which might have discouraged some people, said Klemme.
“This was just a blip – 100%,” she said. “We will be back on Capitol Square for our 40th year next year,” she said.
Stormy weather also affected Saturday attendance at the two-day Sugar Maple Music Festival in August, said board member Erin Johansen. But overall attendance was also better than expected, and the festival is scheduled to return on Aug. 5-6, 2022.
“Last year was very difficult for so many, including musicians who lost the ability to perform before live audiences and earn a living,” Johansen said in an email. “We are encouraged and grateful that we were able to have our festival to support musicians and provide a way for people to gather safely.”
Emphasis on ‘left’
With programming from 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, the Willy Street Fair will offer more than 20 musical acts.
Crowds will likely start to assemble for the parade around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The parade route begins at the 900 block of Williamson Street, then turns left on Paterson Street, left at Jenifer and left on Ingersoll before returning to Willy Street.
“The emphasis on ‘left,’” Kallas said with a laugh.
Leading it all will be Wildeman and his Bubblemobile. With parts gifted by and largely inspired by the late artist Tom Every, better known as Dr. Evermor, the Caddie was outfitted with help from Erika Koivunen and Aaron Howard.
The rolling contraption features two heliometers, a couple of sousaphones, a tuba and multiple bubble producers. Wildeman, retired from teaching photography at Madison Area Technical College, bought this latest car on EBay and concocts his own bubble formula.
Although today it draws thousands, the first Willy Street Parade “was just people walking from one end of Willy Street to the other,” said Wildeman, whose prior Bubblemobiles have included a 1964 Cadillac convertible and a 1964 Buick that he picked up for $150.
Thanks to all the pent-up neighborhood creativity from last year’s canceled event, Wildeman thinks the parade, which usually lasts about an hour, will be bigger than ever this year.
“It’s one of the things that makes Madison Madison,” he said. “Madison is known to be creative and weird, and this is part of that creativity and weirdness.”