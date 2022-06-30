Watch now: Sticking to Aldo Leopold's ethics as his shack and surrounding land undergoes transformation

BARABOO -- When Aldo Leopold spent $8 an acre in 1935 to purchase an abandoned farm for weekend retreats from his home in Madison, there were sweeping views of the Wisconsin River, no farmhouse and only a few trees.

What would become his famed shack, was a dilapidated chicken coop.

But over the years, Leopold and his family would expand the coop into a cabin, plant thousands of trees and restore what decades prior, before white settlement, had been a prairie.

The property northeast of Baraboo served as a working model of Leopold's environmental philosophies and is where he kept detailed journals that would become the basis for much of "A Sand County Almanac." Published in 1949, a year after Leopold died of a heart attack here, the book is considered one of the most influential in American history, has been translated into 15 different languages and speaks of a symbiotic land ethic that includes humans, soils, waters, plants, and animals.

"There is as yet no ethic dealing with man's relation to land and to the animals and plants that grow upon us," Leopold wrote. "A thing is right when it tends to preserve the integrity stability and beauty of the biotic community. It is wrong when it tends otherwise."

That ethic is top of mind as the Aldo Leopold Foundation embarks on a three-phase, $750,000 capital campaign designed to further preserve and promote the heart of Leopold's work.

Over the next two years Leopold's Shack will undergo maintenance to preserve its authenticity so that "it remains in a constant state of stable disrepair." The cedar shake roof will be replaced, a French drain installed, the interior whitewashed and the benches outside the Shack restored. The outhouse, nicknamed "the Parthenon," and which still can be used by visitors, will also be restored.

The Shack, listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1978, has undergone routine maintenance over the years. But the last major project to stabilize the building was in the mid 1970s by Leopold's daughter, Nina Leopold Bradley, and her husband, Charlie Bradley.

"That's kept it in good shape," said Buddy Huffaker, president of the foundation's board of directors and its executive director. "This is, since then, the biggest package of work to address its stability and integrity for the future. "

But the work goes well beyond the Shack.

The overgrowth of black walnut, silver maple and river birch will be removed to allow for white oak, swamp white oak and burr oak to thrive and open up views from the Shack to the river. The white and red pines planted by the Leopolds will undergo a much needed thinning while the 4.5 acre Shack Prairie and a nearby sandblow will be restored.

The Leopold Shack journals, housed at Steenbock Memorial Library at UW-Madison, will be digitized so they can be shared virtually around the world. The digital work will also include virtual tours of the Shack, redesigning self-guided, in-person tours of the Shack and holding more "Shack-focused events." The efforts will bring more people to the Shack either through the foundation's website or in-person.

"Too many people, plus, have read 'A Sand County Almanac,'" Huffaker said. "We don't know how many of them know that the Shack and farm that inspired him to write the book is actually a place you can visit and that you can come and see and immerse yourself in what he was doing and seeing. This will better share Leopold with the world."

Work on the overgrowth will begin this fall with the prairie restoration, Shack stabilization, digital projects and other efforts happening in 2023. The work is expected to take 10,000 staff hours to complete while the capital campaign is primarily being funded by private individuals and small family foundations, although state and federal grants are also being pursued. So far, 200 donors from around the country have contributed to the campaign, which kicked off in May. Once a $20,000 challenge grant is fulfilled, Huffaker said about $375,000 will have been raised.

A 75-foot tall white pine planted by Leopold towers over the Shack and officials with the foundation say their goal is to maintain an environment on the property that could someday hold trees that are 300 to 400 years old. White oak savannas are also being created.

"We'll treat the pines carefully and thin them lightly but some of the other acreage will change significantly," said Arik Duhr, an arborist who is site manger for the property. "Being able to see the river from the Shack hasn't happened for probably 40 to 50 years so it's going to be quite a shift."

An Iowa native, Leopold was a scholar at Yale and went to work with the Forest Service for a time, helping to establish the Gila Wilderness Area in New Mexico. He came to Wisconsin in 1924 to work as associate director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Products Laboratory in Madison and in 1933 published the first textbook in the field of wildlife management. Later that year, he accepted a new chair position in game management at UW-Madison.

The Aldo Leopold Foundation was created in 1982 by the five children of Aldo and Estella Leopold as a nonprofit conservation organization "to inspire an ethical, caring relationship between people and nature" through Leopold’s legacy. The foundation, set amid the 16,000-acre Leopold-Pine Island Important Bird Area, owns and preserves the Shack, has classrooms and a conference center along with a headquarters building with a museum that holds artifacts like Leopold's writings, saddle, shotgun, tiny bands he used to study birds and an original pocket notebook he would carry in the field.

The foundation, located along Levee Road, one of the state's 123 Rustic Roads, stewards the Leopold Archives (including his original writing, sketches, photographs, artifacts, and class materials) and cares for the pines, prairies and floodplain forests that make up the Leopold Shack property and surrounding 600 acres referred to as the Leopold-Pines Memorial Reserve.

"For a while the foundation was about kind of protecting the legacy and now we're really trying to promote it," Huffaker said. "It's kind of the realization that, yes, we've got to take care of it, but it's really only valuable if it continues to inform and inspire people to care for the natural world."

