Watch now: State Street becomes a coloring book

State Street has been part of Doug Haynes’ life since he was a boy. Still, the year he just witnessed was unlike any other.
Showing up on his bicycle with a backpack full of art supplies, Haynes frequently was Downtown from November 2020 to May 2021, documenting scenes on Madison’s most famous thoroughfare with pencil and paper. It was quite by accident that the artist began sketching city scenes in black and white: On his first piece, he ran out of time to fill in the color and then realized that the monochrome approach worked best.
The result is the “State St. Adult Coloring Book,” a collection of drawings and writings published by Haynes that both celebrates Madison’s most famous street and records some of its recent challenges.
“These drawings were a chance for me to engage with our city at a time of transition,” he writes in the introduction to the book.
Readers can embellish the 50 pages inside with color. Or they can simply study the detailed patterns of windows and pavement, treetops and skateboarders, stoplights and snowdrifts that Haynes used to fill each page.
An English as a second language teacher at Orchard Ridge Elementary School, Haynes has created murals and served as editor and a writer for Wisconsin Visual Artists magazine.
He subtitled his latest work an “adult coloring book” not because children won’t also enjoy filling its urban scenes with markers or crayons, but because adults might have a longer — and deeper — association with State Street, its seasons and its history, and all that it symbolizes for the citizens of Madison.
“This is about the people who connect to the space,” said Haynes, who concentrated his scenes for the book within sight of the hub-shaped intersection of State, Henry and Johnson streets. With its eclectic architecture, the intersection serves as a sort of Isthmus crossroads of history and life, he said.
Over many afternoons, wearing as many layers of clothing that the weather dictated, Haynes pedaled his used, three-speed Gary Fischer bike from home to that Downtown intersection and settled into drawing what he saw before him.
From historic stone facades to the soaring glass triangle that fronts the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, Haynes was inspired by streets at times emptied by a pandemic, crowded with racial justice protesters, marked by vandalism or embellished by artistic statements of survival.
“I like this place because the buildings have character and there are always people roaming about,” said Haynes, 58, who credits his late father, a longtime Madison architect, for helping him understand the relationship between people and the built environment.
State Street was an important part of Haynes’ youth. His mother worked at Pres House, at one end of the street, and he and his high school friends would sometimes cruise Capitol Square in their cars on the other. They’d hang out along State and some of its now-gone businesses, such as Ella’s Deli and a McDonald’s just around a corner.
Interspersed with his drawings are poems, song lyrics and short essays. Liane Kosaki of UW-Madison wrote about State Street as a “bridge to the world,” connecting the university campus to city restaurants, bookstores and eclectic retail shops. The poet Fabu wrote about a much different “old State Street,” where students from outside Wisconsin, surviving on financial aid, found a street where the “poor (were) unwelcomed inside.”
In the book, Haynes notes the protests following George Floyd’s murder, and the “hotheads and opportunists,” as he calls them, who smashed windows along State Street after that. On one page, he invites readers to create their own design for a mural in the spirit of those that sprang up on plywood panels along State Street following destruction.
Other features in the book are more light-hearted, such as a State Street word search and a map with an “Isthmus driving challenge.”
Haynes concludes the 50-page volume with a drawing titled “Future of State Street.” In his January vision of the street 100 years from now it’s raining (not snowing), and aliens join the parade of humanity.