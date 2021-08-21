Watch now: Simpson Street reunion serves up food, music and vaccines

Former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray said he lived on Simpson Street for three years when he was the neighborhood officer for the area in the mid-80s. The reputation for the neighborhood, which was plagued with gangs and drugs, was so bad at the time that Wray said pizza delivery drivers refused to take orders there and cashiers in town wouldn't accept checks with a Simpson Street address.

About 20 years ago, the neighborhood — now known as Waunona — turned around through the work of community activists and city investment.

"It was actually the mothers of Simpson Street that were the force that started this neighborhood to change," Wray said. "The neighborhood has to change from within and that was so powerful."

Tim Hall, who works at the Vera Court Neighborhood Center on the North Side, brought out youth from the center's Life as a Boy program to help Small and others run the reunion.

Service is a core principal of the program, Hall said, and the reunion gives the boys a chance to connect with the community. It's the second year in a row the youth group pitched in, said Hall, who knows Small because she's the mother of one of Hall's fraternity brothers.