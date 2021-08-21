Watch now: Simpson Street reunion serves up food, music and vaccines

Late Saturday morning, Diane Small was playing conductor to an orchestra of friends and volunteers gathered in her backyard on Madison's South Side as the group prepared for an annual celebration recognizing the turnaround of the once-troubled, former Simpson Street neighborhood.
She directed people to gift bags needing to be finished, assigned volunteers to food-serving duties and passed out banners that had to be hung. With the COVID-19 pandemic rebounding — driven by the more contagious delta variant — it wasn't back to normal for the Simpson Street Finest Families Reunion.
The 12th annual event, which is organized by Small, served up barbeque sandwiches, baked beans and music like it would have if held at the normal location in Monona's Dream Park. But this year, the food came with a side of a pop-up vaccination clinic and gift bags containing toiletries like hand sanitizer and face masks.
"If we don't take it serious, then we're just playing games," Small said of the pandemic. "I don't want to play games with people's lives."
This year's reunion was set up in drive-thru fashion. People pulled into the parking lot of Antler's Tavern on West Broadway to receive gift bags, a to-go container of food and the option to pull over for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Keeping the event going in safe way was important to Small, who has watched the neighborhood around the former Simpson Street (renamed Lake Point Drive) transform since moving her family to Madison from the Chicago area in 1989.
Former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray said he lived on Simpson Street for three years when he was the neighborhood officer for the area in the mid-80s. The reputation for the neighborhood, which was plagued with gangs and drugs, was so bad at the time that Wray said pizza delivery drivers refused to take orders there and cashiers in town wouldn't accept checks with a Simpson Street address.
About 20 years ago, the neighborhood — now known as Waunona — turned around through the work of community activists and city investment.
"It was actually the mothers of Simpson Street that were the force that started this neighborhood to change," Wray said. "The neighborhood has to change from within and that was so powerful."
Tim Hall, who works at the Vera Court Neighborhood Center on the North Side, brought out youth from the center's Life as a Boy program to help Small and others run the reunion.
Service is a core principal of the program, Hall said, and the reunion gives the boys a chance to connect with the community. It's the second year in a row the youth group pitched in, said Hall, who knows Small because she's the mother of one of Hall's fraternity brothers.
"Ms. Diane, she was so grateful, she also loved the fact that the boys were out there doing work, giving back to the community," he said.
Despite not living in the neighborhood for decades, Wray said he's still invested in helping the diverse area through involvement with a capital campaign to get a larger neighborhood center and as president for the board of directors of One City Schools, which is transforming a nearby $12 million office building into a new home for the growing charter school.
"What you're seeing here today is the sacredness of how people believe in this place, they didn't give up on this area, they put a lot of work in making a change here," Wray said.
For Small, the neighborhood represented a chance for the single mother to raise her four now-adult sons in a home of their own despite the surrounding challenges.
"The neighborhood back then, it was gangs, it was drugs, it was violence, but you got to be strong, you got to stand firm and you go to stay busy," Small said. "This place has got to be a secure place, and it has to be a safe place. That's what this neighborhood has to be."