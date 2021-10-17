Watch now: Rustic Roads should only be the beginning of a trip

It turns out, exploring the state’s Rustic Roads can bring more than just fall colors, rolling hills and winding, narrow lanes that force us to slow down.

And that’s the beauty of the program that counts 123 roads on its map, each designated by a brown and yellow road sign. Most are only a few miles long and oftentimes off the beaten path. A Wisconsin Gazetteer or the GPS in your phone or vehicle are requisites.

But once you’ve completed your drive of a Rustic Road, taken selfies with a cow or snapped a photo of falling leaves, a panoramic valley or a quirky mailbox, realize that it’s only part of the journey. The idea of the Rustic Road program is to not only showcase 743 miles of picturesque scenery in 61 counties but to encourage exploration of other nearby roadways, parks, eateries, museums, shops and trails.

That’s how we wound up in Hustler on Wednesday. We had traveled to Juneau County to take in Rustic Road 121, a 2.9-mile undulating stretch of Lee Road between highways 80 and S a few miles north of Elroy. But with a steady rain falling, we took a detour thanks to the suggestion of Dan May, who we had spotted standing in his garage at the northern terminus of the road. It didn’t take long for him to suggest a trip to the historic Fountain Lutheran Church down the road and the Hustle Inn a few more miles to the north.