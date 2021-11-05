 Skip to main content
Watch now: Riders pumped over Madison park addition
Completed this week, the paved pump track at Aldo Leopold Park is the first of its kind in Madison, providing a new amenity for the South Side neighborhood and giving riders throughout the community access to something they previously had to drive two hours to find.

Madison bikers are pumped over the city’s newest addition to its parks.

Like a roller coaster for bikes, the undulating track with steeply banked turns offers riders a way to get exercise, develop bike handling skills and mostly have loads of fun.

Pump track

Miles Hanson of Sun Prairie rides a lap on the new pump track at Aldo Leopold Park on Madison's South Side Thursday. Built with a $125,000 grant from Dane County, the park is the first of its kind in the area. "This is pretty amazing to have in Madison," Hanson said.

Ridden properly, there’s no pedaling involved: riders shift their weight and pump their arms and legs to maintain and even build momentum. Advanced riders can launch themselves into the air, while novice riders can still enjoy the ride, even if they have to pedal.

Skateboards, scooters and rollerblades work, too.

“Kids on striders can ride this,” said Jon Augspurger, president of Capital Off-Road Pathfinders (CORP). “It works for almost anyone in the community who’s willing to push themselves around on wheels.”

While there’s a small dirt pump track in Quarry Park, the Leopold track is the city’s first professionally designed and built facility.

“The closest to it is La Crosse and Chicago,” said Miles Hanson of Sun Prairie, who was riding the track for the third time Thursday. “This is pretty amazing to have in Madison now.”

Because bikes aren’t allowed at most area skate parks, Cameron Bren said he’s not really had a good place to ride his BMX bike since moving to Madison a decade ago.

“I’m thrilled about this,” he said.

Pump track

The pump track in Aldo Leopold Park is designed to accommodate riders of all ages and skill levels, offering an opportunity to get exercise, improve handling skills and mostly have fun.

CORP, the volunteer group that has built and maintained most of the area’s mountain bike trails, is celebrating the opening with a group ride at 10 a.m. Saturday.

But neighborhood kids and bikers from across town discovered the track even before it was finished.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Rob Brose, who rode the track with his mountain bike and skateboard Wednesday. “It’s got great flow to it.”

Pump track

With its interconnecting segments that can be ridden in either direction, the 7,000-square-foot pump track at Aldo Leopold Park offers nearly limitless permutations.

“It’s awesome,” said Benjamin Blawat, 13, who tried out the track on Thursday after hearing it was open.

Paid for in part with a $125,000 Dane County bike infrastructure grant, the pump track is the first piece of the Madison Bicycle Adventure Trail (MadBAT) network, a system of urban trails designed to promote health, economic activity and access to the outdoors, especially in traditionally overlooked communities.

Plans call for an additional skills park next to the Leopold pump track as well as a “shred to school” dirt trail alongside the Cannonball Path, which runs right past the park. Work is set to begin next year on an even larger pump track in Middleton.

“There’s going to be a lot more like this in the coming years,” Augspurger said.

