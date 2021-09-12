Watch now: Return of Ironman triathlon brings 'exhilarating' atmosphere to Madison

"It makes you kind of forget about COVID for the few hours that we’re out here," she said.

Jenna Zuba was among 15 of her family members wearing either "Team Jake" T-shirts for her husband, who was racing in the half, or "Team Dylan" T-shirts for her brother, who was competing in the full marathon. She said it was "amazing" to be outside cheering for her family, especially after worrying about whether this year's race would get canceled too.

"Just the energy and the comradery and everyone supporting the athletes is very — it's exhilarating," she said. "It's very exciting."

Jenny Athanas and her mother, Nancy Nie, who each live about a half hour outside of Downtown, were able to revive their tradition of coming to the Ironman in Madison every year since its inception. This year they had family from Iowa in the race, but some years they just come to watch. Nie joked that they were Ironman "groupies."

For the first year, Athanas said they happened to be Downtown when they saw the athletes running by. She said her and her mother were hooked on "the energy" and "the positivity" of the event.

"I’m just inspired by the athletes and what they’re able to accomplish," Athanas said. "It’s pretty amazing."