Watch now: Reality television that stars walleye, sturgeon, suckers and other species of the Wolf River

SHIOCTON — The journey for most begins in obscurity more than 70 miles downstream in lakes Winnebago, Butte des Morts, Winneconne and Poygan.

But when the walleye reach western Outagamie County via the meandering Wolf River, their spawning run goes viral.

The fish hug the bottom, but thanks to an underwater camera in New London and two others in Shiocton, their movements are being streamed live over the internet for all to see.

Some will watch on their laptop, home computer or from their phone during a break from work. Teachers have been known to incorporate the feeds into their lesson plans.

For the customers at Muddy Waters Bar & Grill in Shiocton, two of its televisions behind the bar showed on Thursday afternoon the final inning of the season opener between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The television between the two was all about the fish. And it was absolutely mesmerizing.

“That’s a way better picture than what it used to be,” said Andrew Janssen, who has owned the bar along the river for the past six years and serves up homemade pizza. “They’re in schools. You won’t see anything and then you’ll see a bunch of them.”

This year marks the 14th season of Wolf River Cam, the creation of lifelong Shiocton resident Gary Bunnell, who works as a parts manager at a power sports company in Clintonville but has been chasing walleye ever since he could hold a fishing rod tipped with a minnow.

Bunnell, 48, had no clue that his cameras and livestreams would draw viewers from around the country. He just wanted to get a better understanding of what was happening under the water and maybe get a better idea of when to fish. Bunnell connected his first camera to the internet so that his father, the retired police chief of the village of 854 people, and other family and friends could also watch.

He started streaming in 2009, but when people started talking about it on internet fishing discussion boards, he had more than 200 viewing the stream in its first couple of hours of operation. While that was surprising and humbling, it also was expensive since Bunnell was being charged by the amount of bandwidth he was using.

After burning though $100 of bandwidth in the first morning, Bunnell realized he needed to switch to a provider that offered the services for free in exchange for advertising on the site. He’s now using Twitch, a company that has made a name for itself catering to the online gaming community.

“If you were paying for the bandwidth it’d be maybe $100,000 a month, and nobody’s going to be able to afford that, so that’s the trade-off,” Bunnell said. “It’s a big expense off my back. My objective is, still to this day, if we decided to stop (streaming) tomorrow, I’m still going to have a camera in the water to see what’s happening when I’m not there.”

At times nothing but a few fragments of leaves or other debris float through the screen. But then a shadow can appear in the distance before fully revealing itself as a plump walleye, one of the most desirable fish in the Wisconsin food chain. Suckers were also plentiful last week as the rough fish, which some like to pickle but are prime prey for northern and muskie, worked their way north.

The camera at New London shows similar images but at times can include a minnow attached to a hook. Not long ago, the minnow was gobbled up by a northern pike.

Bunnell initially had to purchase his underwater cameras, but Aqua-Vu, a company that specializes in underwater cameras primarily used by ice anglers, now provides the cameras at no cost. Bunnell’s operation has become a testing lab for Aqua-Vu, which considers a camera in the water four to five hours a week for 20 weeks to be heavily used. Bunnell’s cameras are in the water 24 hours a day for months at a time.

Bunnell declined to give specifics about how the cameras are rigged and where they are located but said he typically places them in 7 to 13 feet of water shortly after ice leaves the river, which is usually in mid- to late March. The cameras are left in the water until they either break, die from exhaustion, become overwhelmed with brown algae, or the ice begins to form again months later.

“Sometimes we’ll just run out of cameras because we’re using them a thousand times longer than anybody else,” Bunnell said. “Aqua-Vu has said that nobody has had a camera in the water longer than we have.”

Unique fishing style

Shiocton is a river town and its culture reflects its motto, “Where Nature Begins.”

The style of fishing here is unique. Some use traditional fishing boats but many favor a raft, which can best be described as a hard-sided ice shack placed on a pontoon boat. The rafts can include small kitchens, large windows, generators, televisions and in some cases even a bathroom. Most tie to shore in prime spots like at the bend in the river near Shiocton Cut Stock, which processes logs into pieces used to make pallets.

But instead of holes in the floor, the rafts also have an open deck area equipped with multiple rod holders, since Wisconsin fishing regulations allow three lines per person.

The village also has seven spots where anglers can park their rafts for $20 a season. One is located at Village Hall, with three each at Bamboo Bend and the public works facility.

“It’s usually the same people every year,” said Tammy Free, the village’s deputy clerk. “It’s huge here.”

Across the street at Johnson’s Hardware & Sporting Goods, owner Dick Johnson uses a large, wooden cash register, has two working rotary telephones and since the 1970s has been keeping track of when the ice leaves the river between the downtown bridge and the railroad trestle. He’s been continuing a tradition that dates back to 1851 and has copies of the data for free on his front counter.

His dog, Buddy Baxter, 15, snoozes on the store’s hardwood floors, while the walls hold wild game mounts, including the shoulder mount of a deer shot in 1924 and a monstrous 10-pound, 29.5-inch walleye caught by a cousin in the early 1990s.

“This is from the past,” said Johnson, 70, as he showed off his cash register. “This whole place is, and that’s the way I like it.”

More than walleye

Back on the river, it’s not just walleye and suckers that find their way in front of Bunnell’s lenses. Every species in the river eventually makes an appearance, but none are bigger than the sturgeon that in a few weeks will begin their annual run. The event will draw thousands to Bunnell’s website and to Shiocton where the fish can be seen spawning along the rocks of riprap at Bamboo Bend, near the statue of Stanley the Sturgeon.

This year, Bunnell has figured out a way to livestream drone video to his site, which will allow for the first time viewers to get a bird’s-eye view of the breaching and splashing prehistoric fish.

Across the street from the park, Shadows on the Wolf, an outdoor educational organization formed in 1992, has built a $250,000 education center and will also place three livestream cameras embedded in cement blocks in the water once the sturgeon begin their run. Occasionally the fish knock the cement blocks over, said Wayne “Ace” Van Straten, vice president of Shadows on the Wolf, which educates youth on hunting, trapping and gun safety.

“It’s a springtime ritual,” Van Straten said of the sturgeon run. “I’m 62 and I’ve seen the fish spawn every year I’ve been alive. It never gets old.”

Barry Adams covers regional news for the Wisconsin State Journal. Send him ideas for On Wisconsin at 608-252-6148 or by email at badams@madison.com.

