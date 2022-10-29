BELLEVILLE -- Maybe they do, maybe they don't exist.

But this village that straddles the Dane and Green county line sure has gotten its kicks out of little green men and silver saucers over the past 35 years.

Under a cloudless, object-free sky that soaked Belleville in sunshine, UFO Day brought more than 2,000 people to West Main Street on Saturday for a nearly 40-unit parade that paid its respects to the unknown.

There were aliens riding floats, some on UTVs, and others walking. One was hoisted high by a front-end loader, while another drove a John Deere tractor.

Kentucky, a 5-year-old miniature pony, had in its saddle a 2-foot-tall inflatable being that wore a T-shirt proclaiming: "I don't believe in humans." The unlikely duo were led down the street by Carol Rankin, 19, a member of the Belleville Busy Beavers 4-H Club, which had a float dedicated to the movie "Cowboys & Aliens."

Rankin is open to the possibility that UFOs, aliens and other planets with intelligent life may exist.

"I mean, why not believe," Rankin said. "Not everything in life is rational or explainable. Sometimes it just makes sense."

And that's the attitude this community of around 2,500 people along the Sugar River has taken since 1987. That's when several people, including local law enforcement, observed mysterious lights in the January sky just west of the village. Investigators were later brought in, media descended and an all out frenzy ensued in this community.

And as Wisconsinites tend to do, a festival was born later that year as a way to celebrate something that could not be explained but has served as a good excuse to down hot dogs, BBQ sandwiches, bags of kettle corn and stacks of pancakes at the local bowling alley during an all-you-can-eat breakfast.

Other attractions at Saturday's one-day event included a marketplace in Library Park, craft sale in the Sugar River Senior Center and a brat stand sponsored by Primrose Lutheran Church. A 5k run attracted more than 200 participants, according to Angie Markhardt, director of the senior center.

"We must throw a good party because people keep coming back," said Markhardt, who was a junior at Belleville High School when the strange lights appeared. "We spent a lot of weekends looking for them."

The day ended with a dance and costume contest at Sugar River Lanes, but at 10 a.m., some of the youngest residents of the community gathered in the community room of the library to hear alien-themed stories from Jaclyn Berg. She had a table filled with books like "Aliens get the Sniffles Too," "Gurple and Preen," "Bloop" and "The Stray." Berg's first story was from Claire Freedman's book "Aliens Love Underpants," which brought high-pitched giggles from the squirmy crowd.

"Aliens love underpants, in every shape and size, but there are no underpants in space, so here's a big surprise," Berg read. "When underpants go missing, the aliens are to blame."

Well, that's as good of an explanation as any, right?

Belleville is not alone in its celebration of the unknown.

In the Fond du Lac county community of Dundee, Benson's Holiday Hide-a-Way, a bar located on the northern edge of Long Lake in the Northern Kettle Moraine State Forest, has been a UFO-infused destination since the 1980s when the owner of the bar observed a circular object hovering near his neighbor’s farm that kept frightening the cows out of the pasture. Another neighbor witnessed the event from his car while driving down the road.

Benson made the tale into legend and adorned his establishment with alien posters, models of UFOs, tinfoil hats and inflatable little green men.

Manitowoc has had Sputnikfest for decades after a piece of a Soviet satellite crashed in 1962 just north of the city's downtown, while Elmwood in northwestern Wisconsin has its own designated landing site and has had its own UFO festival since 1978 after a series of sightings in the Pierce County community located along the Eau Galle River.

This has also has been a good month for UFO news.

The New York Times reported on Friday that government officials believe that surveillance operations by "foreign powers and weather balloons or other airborne clutter" may explain recent incidents of UFO reports. And on Monday, the story says, intelligence agencies are scheduled to deliver a classified document to Congress updating a report made public last year that said nearly all of the incidents remain unexplained. The original document looked at 144 incidents between 2004 and 2021 that were reported by U.S. government sources, mostly American military personnel, the Times reported.

Meanwhile NASA has selected 16 people to take part in its independent study team on unidentified aerial phenomena or UAP. The nine-month independent project, which began Oct. 24, will lay the groundwork for future study on the nature of UAPs for NASA and other organizations. The team will identify how unclassified data gathered by civilian government entities, commercial data, and data from other sources can potentially be analyzed to shed light on UAPs. It will then recommend a roadmap for potential UAP data analysis by the agency going forward.

A full report containing the team’s findings will be released to the public in mid-2023, according to a NASA press release.

“Exploring the unknown in space and the atmosphere is at the heart of who we are at NASA,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “Understanding the data we have surrounding unidentified aerial phenomena is critical to helping us draw scientific conclusions about what is happening in our skies. Data is the language of scientists and makes the unexplainable, explainable.”

Back in Belleville, the believers were out in force Saturday.

Mike Treder, 37, drove his 1982 Delorian in the parade. The car was retrofitted by Bob's Prop Shop in Dallas, Texas, to mimic the car from "Back to the Future." It included working time clocks, an array of lights, tubes and even a Flux Capacitor. As for UFOs?

"I guess if I can't identify something it's unidentified as a flying object," said Treder, a software developer at Epic Systems in Verona.

Gary Anderson was more certain. The Milton area man was attending his first UFO Day but brought with him Simon Galaxy III, a five-foot-tall steel alien he had made a few years ago. The head was made from a propane tank and the body from an air compressor tank. A series of welded pipes also helped to create the 200 pound being that stood sentry outside the Woods of Baladou, a shop in a former car dealership on West Main Street that now sells custom wooden tables, gifts and offers classes and gallery space.

"I've always loved aliens," Anderson said. "The universe goes on forever, so there has to be other people."