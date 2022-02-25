 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Puppy that was abandoned on side of road with broken legs getting physical therapy

The puppy that was left with two broken legs after getting abandoned on the side of the road in January is now recovering in physical therapy, the Dane County Humane Society said Friday. 

Farley, the puppy, was found lying on the side of Buckeye Road on Jan. 6. The Humane Society believes he was hit by a car. Farley sustained trauma to his mouth and nose, as well as both his back legs. He could not walk. 

The community rallied to raise $5,000 so Farley could get surgery on his legs. See how he's doing in the video above. 

Farley

Four-month-old Farley after his surgery. 
