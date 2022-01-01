Watch now: Pandemic can't stop 30-year fitness class

If a worldwide pandemic that's been especially deadly for senior citizens isn't enough to end a 30-year fitness relationship, then a bit of snow and ice and temperatures hovering around zero probably aren't going to do it either.

More than 18 months after COVID-19 shut down the in-person YMCA classes Bonnie Buchanan had been teaching for years, she is still bringing a carload of benches to Olbrich Park three mornings a week so that her loyal, mostly older students can get their cardio.

Sometimes there are as few as four, as on a recent mid-December day, but sometimes she gets four times that. Long, early-morning shadows make them look like giants on the days the sun shines as Buchanan gives direction through a wireless mic and a speaker pumps out dance music — all set against views of Lake Monona and the state Capitol that are some of the best in Madison.

“I've been teaching classes at the Y for 30-plus years, so some of these people have been in my class for almost that length of time,” Buchanan, 74, said. “So we know each other. We've done outings together. We've done shows at the Overture together where I get group tickets and everybody goes. We just have a good time. Everybody enjoys one another.”