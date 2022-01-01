Watch now: Pandemic can't stop 30-year fitness class

If a worldwide pandemic that's been especially deadly for senior citizens isn't enough to end a 30-year fitness relationship, then a bit of snow and ice and temperatures hovering around zero probably aren't going to do it either.
More than 18 months after COVID-19 shut down the in-person YMCA classes Bonnie Buchanan had been teaching for years, she is still bringing a carload of benches to Olbrich Park three mornings a week so that her loyal, mostly older students can get their cardio.
Sometimes there are as few as four, as on a recent mid-December day, but sometimes she gets four times that. Long, early-morning shadows make them look like giants on the days the sun shines as Buchanan gives direction through a wireless mic and a speaker pumps out dance music — all set against views of Lake Monona and the state Capitol that are some of the best in Madison.
“I've been teaching classes at the Y for 30-plus years, so some of these people have been in my class for almost that length of time,” Buchanan, 74, said. “So we know each other. We've done outings together. We've done shows at the Overture together where I get group tickets and everybody goes. We just have a good time. Everybody enjoys one another.”
Buchanan said the idea for the outdoor classes came sometime around May or June of last year. She and some of her students met for coffee — “socially distanced,” she emphasized, and outside — “and we were talking and I said, 'Why don't we just get together at a park? ... I certainly got enough benches that we can do this.'”
They started meeting on Mondays and Fridays and on Wednesdays doing strength training outside at a class member's house. Then the class member stopped participating so they added Wednesdays to their Olbrich repertoire, Buchanan said.
Buchanan said she got into fitness after quitting smoking in 1984 and gaining about 50 pounds, eventually earning certification as a personal trainer and in step. Her Olbrich students will sometimes take up a collection for her or buy her coffee, she said, but she's never asked for payment. In the early days, she told them to donate to the Goodman Community Center, she said.
When not doing her Olbrich classes or working with her personal training client, she delivers newspapers (including, full disclosure, this reporter's Wisconsin State Journal).
Buchanan said the hottest it's been for an Olbrich class has been in the 80s. The coldest? Probably zero.
Class member Pam Moseley, who described herself as of "undetermined age, but not quite as old as Bonnie," said that on those colder days "it's kind of like a strip-tease act because as you get warmed up you take gloves off and hats off."
"But that's all," she said.
Buchanan said the group initially met at the Olbrich tennis courts, but then there were tennis lessons this past summer and so they moved to the basketball courts just across the parking lot.
"Last winter we shoveled the whole winter, kept enough space open and free of ice and snow so that we could get together," she said.
On days with heavy rain or snow, the group meets over Jitsi, a Zoom-like service one of her class members pays for.
"These are the same ladies that I've been working out with doing step at the Y for the past over 30 years, so it's nice to connect with them," said Lynda Paasch, 71. "We often go to coffee afterwards, and if it's not too cold we chat for a while out here. So it's been wonderful. I really enjoy it."
The Y has started offering indoor classes again, and Buchanan said she's waiting to hear if she'll be invited back to do hers.
But even if she is, she might continue to conduct classes outside for those still wary of the ever-mutating coronavirus and not fond of wearing masks while they exercise.
