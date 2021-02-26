 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Pandemic brings northern Wisconsin ski race closer to home
0 comments
topical alert featured
SKIING ON

Watch now: Pandemic brings northern Wisconsin ski race closer to home

{{featured_button_text}}

Richard Thal has crossed the finish line of the American Birkebeiner ski race 21 times in downtown Hayward. He finished his 22nd Thursday about 227 miles south in Elver Park in Madison.

Like so many things in the COVID-19 pandemic, the northern Wisconsin classic ski race looks a bit different this year.

Virtual Birkie 01-02262021102438

Racers take part in a "virtual" American Birkebeiner cross country ski race Friday in Madison's Elver Park, one of two sites offering marked and groomed courses for the race, which participants can do wherever they like.

Only a fraction of the usual racers were expected to show up for a modified race, spread out over several days this week to reduce personal contact. Thousands more are taking part virtually, skiing the distance wherever they feel comfortable.

Thal was among the hundreds who took advantage of Elver Park’s groomed trails and timing provided by the Madison Nordic Ski Club.

Virtual Birkie 02-02262021102438

A pair of skiers at the start of their race Friday. Volunteers from the Madison Nordic Ski Club groomed a course for skiers seeking to avoid the usually crowded race from Cable to Hayward.

“It’s really nice that they did this,” Thal said. “We don’t get that many things during the pandemic that get us out of the house.”

Richard Thal

Thal

While the pandemic created challenges for big events like the Birkie, it has been a boon for the sport, said Yuriy Gusev, executive director of Central Cross Country Skiing, the governing body for nordic skiing in the Midwest.

Gusev said demand for entry-level equipment has grown three to four times, and stores are picked clean.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“People want to be outside. It’s safe and it’s fun,” Gusev said. “Hopefully they’ll stay outside.”

Skiers have until Sunday to complete a virtual race, submit results and get a finisher pin. They can ski anywhere they want, but Elver Park was one of two “Tier 1” venues offering groomed and marked courses along with volunteer timekeepers Thursday and Friday for those without GPS-enabled devices.

Virtual Birkie 03-02262021102438

Skiers compete in the American Birkebeiner cross country ski race Friday in Madison's Elver Park, one of two sites offering marked and groomed courses for the race, which offered a remote option because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Erin Towns completed the 26-kilometer Kortelopet Thursday morning, while her husband, Brian Towns, skied the full 43-kilometer Birkie.

Towns said she would have preferred skiing in the North Woods but they didn’t want to expand their circle of close contacts. Still, she welcomed the opportunity to ski with other people cheering her on.

“There’s some woods, there’s some hills,” she said. “It’s not the same, but it’s nice.”

Kathy Muhs, who skied the 14-k Prince Haakon, said while there’s something special about finishing in Hayward she appreciated just being able to do the race amidst the pandemic.

Kathy Muhs

Muhs

“The sun was out. It was groomed really well,” Muhs said. “It was just beautiful. I had so much fun.”

Virtual Birkie 04-02262021102438

MadNorSki ski club member Laura Johnson prepares to ski Friday in Elver Park.
Virtual Birkie 05-02262021102438

Skiers race the Birkie Friday in Elver Park. About 4,800 skiers were expected to compete in a modified race in Cable, while thousands of others completed the distance on courses of their own choosing.
Virtual Birkie 06-02262021102438

Participants make their way through the course Friday at Elver Park. 
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics