Watch now: Organizations seek to address low home ownership rates for people of color in Madison, state

Madison resident Kelsey Glavee enthusiastically tries to change the lock of her freshly bought South Side house’s front door while her father sprays weeds to kill bugs outside, and her sister cleans surfaces in the kitchen.

Glavee’s mother had gone to Home Depot to pick up some supplies, said Glavee, who entered her new home for the first time June 10. It was a moment Glavee thought might not come for some time without the support of her family – and one local program that helps people of color find and buy houses.

Had it not been for the $15,000 she received through an initiative called OWN IT: Building Black Wealth, Glavee estimated it would have been at least four years before she saved enough money to put a down payment on a home.

“It hasn’t felt real,” said Glavee, who is a speech and language pathologist at Madison charter One City Schools, and the first recipient of a grant through OWN IT, which was announced last year and remains the only program of its kind in Madison. The network of real estate and finance professionals educates One City School families of color that apply about homebuying in addition to providing grants.

Madison's communities of color continue to face systemic barriers when purchasing homes and acquiring wealth, a problem that that has persisted for decades.

Several prospective homeowners of color the Wisconsin State Journal has interviewed over the past few months say that despite having stable careers, and even with the support of programs like OWN IT, they find themselves routinely turned down on housing offers because there’s always a higher bidder.

Without OWN IT, they say saving for a down payment on a home is nearly impossible, and there is little to no guidance for navigating the vast swaths of information that come with buying a house. Working with bankers and realtors who have limited knowledge about diverse racial backgrounds hasn’t helped either, they say.

Worse, according to an analysis of mortgage lending disparities done by nonprofit newsroom The Markup last summer, lenders are more likely to deny people of color home loans compared to white applicants.

In Madison, Hispanic people are 2.6 times more likely to be denied home loans than their white counterparts, the analysis states.

A recent Wisconsin Policy Forum report also highlights a major gap in the homeownership rates of people of color compared with their white counterparts – both in Madison and across the state.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau compiled in 2019, the report states that 52.7% of white adults own the homes they occupy in Madison. Only 30% and 15.3% of Hispanics and Black adults, respectively, own their homes. Circumstances appear similar for large metropolitan areas like Milwaukee, Kenosha, Racine and Green Bay.

Across Wisconsin, 72% of white adults own the homes in which they reside. Only 40.9% of Hispanic and 25.5% of Black adults own their homes.

The state's declining racial equity has likely stemmed in part from the financial and foreclosure crisis and associated economic recession that occurred in the late 2010s, the report states, "which deflated homeownership, homebuilding and home buying activity for several subsequent years." The foreclosure crisis itself, the report adds, was fueled "in part by subprime and predatory lending," according to the report.

Gaps in household income are another major factor contributing to Wisconsin's large "and widening" home ownership racial disparities, the report states. In 2019, the median income of non-Hispanic white households in Wisconsin was $64,927, compared with $46,266 for Hispanic households and $31,351 for Black households.

Increasing mortgage rates are only adding fuel to the fire.

Mortgage rates saw their largest one-week increase since 1987 within the last few weeks amid an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve and inflation price spikes, according to numbers from Freddie Mac, a government-sponsored market financing company based in Virginia.

The 30-year and fixed-rate mortgage recently jumped to 5.78%, which is the highest the rate has been in 14 years.

'We got overbid'

Raghiatou Bah is an immigrant from West Africa who moved to Madison in 2018, and to the U.S. in 2004. She’s a single mom of two children, as well as a nursing student that has a job as a nursing assistant.

Because of OWN IT, Bah recently closed on a house – but that was after looking at 20 different houses, and getting preapproved for bank loan that would be enough to cover a down payment on a home. And without $15,000 from Own It, Bah would have found it impossible to save money for such a payment.

“Every time I put in offers, we got overbid,” Bah said, adding that she’s looked to other programs in the area to help her find a home. But because she’s not yet a naturalized U.S. citizen despite her efforts to gain that status, OWN IT was her only option. Bah has but a work permit for now, she said.

Her reason for buying a home in the first place: mainly to have an in-unit washer and dryer.

Over in Verona, Bruce Moore is a Black man who provides nursing care for veterans, and a participant of OWN IT programming. Moore said he knows what it's like to lose everything – including his home at just age 20.

Now, at 60, with grandchildren, Moore wants to buy a duplex to build generational wealth for his family members. He continues that search.

And Moore is thankful for what he’s learned out of OWN IT courses, especially as he’s faced trouble saving for a house with his income alone.

The courses generally teach about personal finance and what's needed to buy a home. One City Schools families must complete two courses, and have not owned a home for three years, to qualify for a grant. No other strings, like income restrictions or even immigration status, are attached.

Seeking solutions

Tiffany Malone, co-creator of OWN IT and realtor in the Madison area, said that seven families have received $15,000 grants so far.

Five families have closed on homes, and two are actively searching for a house. Money, much of which has come from fundraiser donations, became available this year for One City Schools staff and families.

But forming down payment assistance grant programs can be difficult, she said, especially for public entities because of anti-discrimination laws. OWN IT can exist because it is privately funded, explained Malone, adding as a Black woman herself she cried when she found out Glavee was closing on her home.

The city of Madison is also looking at ways to address racial homeownership disparities, said community development director James O'Keefe, adding that "we are working with philanthropic organizations to make (city) programs" like down payment assistance "more effective."

One solution being looked at is to work with a nonprofit to purchase homes, then resell them to prospective buyers, he said.

At the state level, WHEDA is seeking to better understand the struggles people like Glavee face, and to foster racial equity in the housing industry. The authority already offers down payment assistance funding.

The African American and Latino Homeownership Initiative is actively building a data-driven understanding of systemic barriers, said WHEDA CEO Elmer Moore Jr., with “strategies” for how the authority will address the gap to be released soon. He didn’t provide a specific timeline.

Moore said WHEDA recently produced an internal report and is just now introducing its interventions will be.

"Thig thing about leaving that future income and that legacy for my children is so they don't have to work as hard to own a home," Bruce Moore said. "When we score, they score, too."

Former State Journal reporter Emily Hamer contributed to this report.

