Watch now: One of the best seats in the house to watch the Milwaukee Bucks isn't a seat — or in the house

And you can come and go as you please. Many people were still arriving into the second quarter. Others grabbed a pregame meal or drink along Old World Third Street. The tables covered in white table cloths at Carson's Prime Steaks & Famous Barbecue (where a wedge of iceberg lettuce goes for $14 and a full slab of ribs for $32) were filled with customers wearing Bucks and Suns jerseys.

The Loaded Slate, a sports bar housed in a former music store building constructed in 1892, was packed with fans along with Uncle Buck's on 3rd, Milwaukee Brat House and Buck Bradley's Saloon & Eatery. If you can get in, make sure to check out MECCA Sports Bar & Grill on the Deer District Plaza to see its mammoth two-story, 38-foot high-definition television.

Back on Old World Third Street, Connor Wood and Trenton Brackett, both 12, were enjoying slices at Brick 3 Pizza. The best friends from southwestern Illinois bought their tickets to get into the game with money earned from mowing lawns. They were accompanied by Connor's parents, Chris and Becca Wood.

"He had so much faith the Bucks would be here he started saving money and said, 'Dad, when they get there, I want to buy my own ticket to the finals,'" Chris Wood said of his son. "They cut grass and did their own thing. They did an awesome job, but they believed (the Bucks) would be here."