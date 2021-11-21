Watch now: No bucks but woods were alive on the opener of Wisconsin's traditional gun-deer season

TOWN OF CROSS PLAINS — There was plenty of sign and history for a successful hunt.

The bark on small trees was shredded, an indication that a buck had rubbed his antlers and forehead to leave a scent to challenge other bucks or attract a mate. Droppings the size of peanut M&M’s were scattered about, and there were scrapes that left dirt patches on the leaf-covered ground. A network of trails snaked through the 16-acre undulating property that features stands of oak and hickory.

And from a historical standpoint, this land north of Pine Bluff and within smelling distance of the broasted chicken and fried cod at the Hilltop supper club is where Doug Annis has used both gun and bow to harvest 10 deer over the last 16 years and has passed on many others. When he checked his trail camera a week ago, it held images of two large bucks, the kind we were looking for as we sat on stools on a south-facing wooded slope.

But on this storied day, the opener of Wisconsin’s traditional nine-day gun deer season, a few deer were heard. None were seen.

“I was hoping to catch them moving along the side trails that they use pretty often,” said Annis, who has been hunting for 44 of his 57 years. “The conditions were pretty nice. Mild. It’s not real easy to see though, everything’s brown.”