Watch now: No boundaries: Miracle League of Dane County opens first season for youths with disabilities

The facility also has a video screen, where Miracle League executive director Bill Schultz said pictures of players in their uniforms will be shown. All participants have their own walk-up song that will play as they go up to bat.

"It's really focused on the kids and helping them feel good," Schultz said.

At the field's grand opening, the public got to experience the ballpark for the first time. Parents, players and volunteers filled the rubberized field, which smelled like hot tires and shone in the sun on the 90-degree evening.

Mari Koopmans, a freshman at Monona Grove High School, rolled her wheelchair with ease across the smooth turf. She was drawn to Miracle League because of its inclusion of youths of all abilities and the chance to play baseball.

"I'm really good at batting, so I am excited to do that," she said.

Making connections

Linda Hmielewski said it is easy for a family that has a child with a disability to feel isolated, so the league provides a chance to make connections with similar families.

"We get to expand our network of people who get what our lives are like," she said.