Watch now: New organization seeks to bring diversity to birding

"Lifer! Lifer!" Roman Pommering excitedly pointed to the bright yellow bird flitting through the brush. At just 6-years-old, Roman, who has already identified about 100 birds, added the magnolia warbler to his ever-growing list of birds spotted for the first time, or lifers.

Roman may have been one of the younger attendees at the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin's third outing Sunday, but that didn't stop him from leading the way. The budding ornithologist can differentiate male and female wood ducks based on the whistle of their call and has seen about seven peregrine falcons — his favorite bird and, in his book, "the fastest living thing in the universe."

"He knows more than all of the adults in our family," Roman's mother, Ashley Pommering said. "He wants to be an ornithologist so it's cool to see him connect with other birders, especially other birders of color because this is his passion."

Sparking such "aha moments" is exactly why Jeff Galligan and Dexter Patterson created the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin. Both avid birders, Galligan and Patterson were often some of the only people of color at various birding events throughout Madison. Then on Juneteenth of this year, they got together and decided to form an organization dedicated to making birding more accessible.