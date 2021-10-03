Watch now: More than 1,200 dead, a mass grave and a Wisconsin town destroyed in 1871

But most can get a glimpse of one of the home’s charred pieces of lumber by visiting the Peshtigo Fire Museum, operated by the Peshtigo Historical Society. The museum, as its title suggests, tells the story of the fire and holds artifacts, photographs and books related to the epic blaze. On Friday, to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the fire, a new stone monument will be dedicated outside the museum. The monument is near the gate of an adjacent cemetery that includes a mass grave that holds the remains of an estimated 350 people who could not be identified.

The cemetery is also home to the first brown, wooden marker (erected in 1951) by the Wisconsin Historical Society, while other smaller markers are about some of the known victims who perished in the fire. And they are about a tragic as it can get.

One of the gravestones is for James Mellen, who survived the fire and died in 1884. Mellen, however, had tried to save his two younger siblings the night of the fire by taking them into the river. For four hours he tried to keep the children safe from the heat and flames by wetting their hair and dunking them under water. Mellen, who was 19 at the time, thought his efforts were successful.

“When the older brother brought the children to shore, it was found that both had died of hypothermia,” the plaque on the marker reads.