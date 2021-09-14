Watch now: More people using 'green' burials to return to the earth when they die

"It removes the industry out of the industrial burial process … we have a community that is being buried here," said Farley, who is also director of the Farley Center. "It's more emotionally satisfying than that conveyor belt."

Returning to tradition

The oldest known deliberate burial of a human occurred some 78,000 years ago near what is now Kenya. Scientists said the burial contained the body of a small child, shrouded in a perishable material with its head placed on some sort of cushion.

Farley said he refers to the burials done at the sanctuary as "traditional because what we do it far closer to what has been done through the millennia."

At the sanctuary bodies are wrapped in either a decomposable shroud or enclosed in a casket made of untreated wood, placed on a pallet and, using ropes, lowered into a grave dug to accommodate each bodies' specific proportions. Families can place a stone marker atop the grave if they would like, as long as the stone is "naturally formed." Within a year the plot is virtually indistinguishable from the rest of the lush forest floor.