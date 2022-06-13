Watch now: Monday storms tear roof off Wright Street apartment building, displace roughly 45 residents

At least 45 occupants of an apartment complex on the 1500 block of Wright Street were temporarily displaced Monday afternoon following a severe storm that tore the roof off their residence – the storm was the culprit of power outages, electrical emergencies and general damage across the Dane County area but no injuries, officials said.

As of late Monday evening, Madison public safety officials had responded to more than 50 electrical emergency calls alone amid the storm, which carried the potential for wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour as it headed east, the National Weather Service said. The greatest concentration of outages was in Madison, Middleton and Monona, according to the Dane County Department of Emergency Management.

Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said the electrical emergencies were likely the result of damaged powerlines caused by downed trees and other debris. During a Monday press conference held at the Truax Park Apartments – where the roof incident occurred – she said the fire department received reports about outdoor fires. Schuster did not release the locations of the fires.

Just after 3 p.m., Schuster said Madison fire was dispatched to the Truax Park Apartments complex at 1501 Wright Street. When crews arrived, they discovered not only the residence without a roof, but three adjacent buildings with "significant" roof damage.

"We discovered that (the roofless building) had a false roof," she said. "Underneath was another roof that was still in tact."

As of 5:30 p.m., three Madison fire trucks were still at the Wright Street scene along with about five Madison Police Department vehicles. Police tape siphoned off a portion of the Truax Park property behind the roofless building, where debris appeared to crush one parked vehicle. No one occupied the vehicle at the time of the incident, Schuster said.

A few officials from Dane County, including Executive Joe Parisi, were also at the scene. People, many of them residents, were gathered outside the roofless building by a bus that offered air conditioning as relief from hot temperatures. The National Weather Service had predicted a heat index of values up to 100-105 degrees Tuesday – to continue into Wednesday for Wisconsin Dells, Portage, Montello and Green Lake.

Schuster said during the press conference that affected residents would likely be displaced only for a night.

Dane County, in partnership with Madison Area Technical College and the American Red Cross will be opening a cooling shelter for victim's of the storm, the Department of Emergency Management said late Monday evening. The shelter will be hosted at 1701 Wright Street by Madison College. The County will also be opening the Coliseum as a cooling center during the day Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Madison Metro Transit will provide free rides to the cooling centers.

The city of Madison Urban Forestry and Streets Division are also responding to this afternoon's storms. The city said crews will work through the evening to clear downed trees from streets and vehicles, among other cleanup efforts.

Parisi said during the Monday press conference that Dane County is also working with local utilities to assess how many people in the region remain without power.

"This will continue into tomorrow," he said.

As many as 17,500 Madison Gas and Electric customers were without power Monday afternoon, according to a company outage map. Just under 8,000 customers were still without electricity as of late Monday evening.

Street lights in various parts of the city were also knocked out, slowing traffic to a crawl in some areas.

Some businesses and organizations even lost power, including Middleton's Willy Street Co-op whose employees had to move food into mobile coolers. The Co-op said it was expected to reopen Tuesday morning. The Monroe Street Madison Public Library and Glenway Street Madison Chocolate Company also closed Monday due to outages.

In a statement, MGE said it is unable to estimate when service will be restored. But employees with the help of local government officials are assessing the situation, and will provide an estimate once more information is known.

'It looked like a blizzard'

Truax Apartment Park resident Lana Isbell said she's been living in the complex for about a year and a half. The retired paralegal moved to Wisconsin from Texas after her husband died.

"I was in my room and heard a lot of noise," Isbell said of her initial observations about the roof being torn off her home. "I heard pounding on the walls. I looked out the window, and it looked like a blizzard. I went to the other window, and saw all this wood that was in front of the building."

Isbell anticipates she will only be temporarily displaced following the damage to her residence, and said she would be staying at a hotel. She said she expects to be reimbursed for any costs incurred during the hotel stay.

Whitney Mckennie, another Truax occupant and small business owner, said she was shopping at Walgreen's when the incident occurred.

"The next thing I knew, the wind was crazy," she said.

And the sky was bright one minute, then black the next. Garbage cans were sent flying, and the power went out at Walgreen's. Her daughter called her to tell Mckennie about a "big boom" she heard.

Mckennie is staying at her mother's place for the night.

Fallen trees reported throughout area

Shortly before 3 p.m., a large tree fell across East Johnson Street just east of North Ingersoll Street. The tree downed powerlines, which sent sparks into the area and forced drivers to turn around on the one-way street.

Minutes after the tree came down, a man in a Metro Transit shirt began directing drivers off of East Johnson Street and onto Ingersoll Street. Madison firefighters and police arrived just before 3:05 p.m., and East Johnson remained closed more than an hour later.

A car Bob Gee was borrowing from a friend had its back window smashed in by a tree blown down along Milwaukee Street, also on Madison’s East Side.

Gee, 40, said he pulled into the parking lot at 2717 Milwaukee just as the skies were at their blackest, went inside and then minutes later heard a “big kaboom.”

“I decided to look out the window … and all I could see was green” from the fallen tree, he said.

The tree also broke out a window in the apartment building and dislodged a downspout.

State Journal staffers Barry Adams, Elizabeth Beyer, Chris Rickert, Alexander Shur and Logan Wroge contributed to this report.

