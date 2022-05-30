 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Now: Memorial Day remembrances at Roselawn Memorial Park

Roughly two dozen people gathered at the Roselawn Memorial Park on Sunday to pay their respects to U.S. military veterans who have died.

The annual Memorial Service, which began at noon, concluded within an hour, as speakers read the names of area veterans who have died. 

