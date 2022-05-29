Watch now: Making the invitation of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway a bit safer

GOTHAM — It appeared to be an ideal place to wade.

We were standing last week on one of the few exposed sandbars of the Lower Wisconsin State Riverway. As we looked to the west we could see where the sandbar extended for several yards and was covered with just a few inches of rippling water.

The hazard, however, was to our immediate right. That's where the sandbar quickly disappeared and the lightly stained water that resembled weak tea took on a more robust appearance as the water quickly deepened and the bottom vanished.

"Because the sun (is obscured) and the clouds are just right, we can see this really well. But when the sun's out, and stuff, you can't see that," said Timm Zumm, who had guided us to this island spot with his flat-bottomed boat. "You're walking along ankle deep and boop, you're in over your head with just one step."

This was no anomaly. And that's why Zumm, president of the Friends of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway (FLOW), is adamant about not just having a life jacket but actually wearing one. Even his 12-year-old hound, Bowie, whom he rescued years ago from the Sparta Humane Society, wears a life jacket.

For Zumm, 69, who grew up on Fox Lake in Dodge County but is now a self-described river rat, the idea is to avoid tragedy.

Since 2014, FLOW, working with the state Department of Natural Resources and local service groups, has established kiosks at boat landings along the Riverway that offer up free, loaner life jackets. The newest in the Kids Don't Float program was installed a few weeks ago at the boat landing for Avoca Lake, a 63-acre, backwater impoundment of the river.

Others maintained by FLOW can be found at 11 other landings from Sauk City to Boscobel, while other organizations have life jacket stations at the dam and Veterans Memorial Park in Prairie du Sac, and at the boat landing at the Woodman Recreation Area in Grant County.

Reminders of the importance of life jackets and the dangers of the river can be found at most boat landings. Large yellow signs warn of strong currents and deep drop-offs. Others speak to changing river levels, underwater snags and overhanging limbs. Since last summer, many of the landings include a grim sign asking users to call 911 "if you see or smell anything suspicious."

The signs include a picture of Parker Kruse, 22, who has been missing since a boating mishap near Spring Green in early July. Kruse, who was wearing a life jacket, was standing on the bow of a boat that was approaching an unoccupied boat that was circling in the river. But Kruse was thrown when his boat was struck by the circling boat. His body has not been been recovered.

"It definitely needs to be respected," Zumm said of the river, as we floated at 2.4 mph with the jet-drive motor off on his 18-foot-long jon boat. "There's constant, unrelenting current."

Text alerts

Last month, another safety feature was added to the repertoire.

The DNR and the dispatch center for the Iowa County Sheriff's Office have launched a free text alert system that can provide subscribers updates on severe weather or emergencies that may be occurring along the 92-mile, meandering stretch of water that teems with wildlife and is one of the state's premier smallmouth bass fisheries.

While Iowa County hosts the program, it's designed to also send alert messages from other public safety agencies along the Riverway but won't be used to relay the day-to-day fluctuations of river levels, unless they are extreme.

The river is a popular place for paddlers. Many venture out for only a few hours at a time. Others can spend days camping on sandbars. Cellphone service can be spotty, making weather apps and websites unreliable.

Text messages can be easier to receive, said Alan Erickson, a DNR conservation warden who patrols western Iowa County. Users can subscribe to the service by sending a text to 77295 with the word RIVERWAY in the message. Subscribers can stop the service at any time by simply sending a text to 77295 with the word STOP.

"The biggest thing is how can we reach out and get a message to the folks that are actually out there," said Erickson. "We're just trying to improve communication."

There have been four boating deaths around the state this year, according to the DNR, and only one of the victims has been confirmed to have been wearing a life jacket. From 2017 to 2021 there were 102 boating fatalities in the state. Of those, 75 were not wearing a life jacket, according to DNR data.

"The easiest and most important thing for people to remember is to boat sober and wear their life jackets," the agency said in a press release Friday in anticipation of heavy boat traffic throughout the state due to Memorial Day weekend. "Statistics show boaters who wear life jackets and take boater safety courses are most likely to stay safe on Wisconsin waters."

Global honor

Despite its start being located 20 minutes northwest of Madison and with small communities dotting its banks, the Lower Wisconsin State Riverway is largely wilderness.

State law designated the segment from Prairie du Sac to the Mississippi River a Riverway to protect and preserve the scenic beauty and natural character of the river valley with regulations designed to minimize development. Unimpeded by dams, the Riverway includes 95,893 acres of land, the vast majority owned by the state and managed by the DNR. In 2020, the Riverway was recognized at an international level when it was named a Wetland of International Importance by the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands.

The accolade, combined with an increase in outdoor activities since the onset of COVID-19 in March 2020, has brought more people to the river, some who may be inexperienced and unfamiliar with the river's temperamental characteristics.

"Any body of water comes with an element of danger. Whether you're on Lake Mendota or the Wisconsin River or Uncle Joe's farm pond, you still have that element of danger," said Mark Cupp, executive director of the Lower Wisconsin State Riverway Board for more than 30 years. "Our message is constantly encouraging people wear their life jacket, not just have it in your boat or in your canoe, but to have it on. Because if something happens, then you're ready."

A way to remember

The Kids Don't Float program began in Homer, Alaska, in early 1996 when the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Homer School District established 15 life jacket loaner stations in communities around Kachemak Bay. In 2012, the Wisconsin DNR adopted the program, in which life jacket loaner stations were placed at select boat landings around the state. Most are at lakes, which makes them fairly easy to manage since boaters typically come and go from the same landing.

The program on the Lower Wisconsin Riverway takes a bit more managing since life jackets can end up at landings downstream. However, the life jackets can also be worn by those not going out in a boat. Many are used by those who stick to shore fishing, picnicking or using sandy beaches along the river.

The kiosks, designed by Julie Kardatzke, a graduate of Frank Lloyd Wright's Wisconsin Architecture School, can each hold up to 30 life jackets. Some are affixed with small plaques that memorialize drowning victims. At the Muscoda landing, the plaque remembers Kevin Pulvermacher, who drowned in 1979.

At the Gotham landing, the plaque is dedicated to Angela Girton, of Lone Rock, who was 5 years old when she drowned just north of the boat landing in 2015 after entering the water from shore. Her body was recovered seven weeks later 15 miles downriver near Port Andrews.

"A high bank usually means deeper water and faster current," Zumm said as he surveyed the area where Angela went in. "I still have trouble even talking about it."

Barry Adams covers regional news for the Wisconsin State Journal. Send him ideas for On Wisconsin at 608-252-6148 or by email at badams@madison.com.

