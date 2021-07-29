 Skip to main content
Watch now: Making ink the all-natural way, from berries and leaves
Watch now: Making ink the all-natural way, from berries and leaves

Students with palms stained a deep shade of purple gathered around Ava Padilla as she stirred a simmering pot of amaranth leaves for an ink-making workshop, Wednesday afternoon. 

The workshop, at the Eagle Heights Community Garden, was hosted by UW-Madison's student farm, F.H. King: Students for Sustainable Agriculture. The workshop, led by Padilla, a senior studying botany and one of F.H. King's farm directors, began with the harvesting of green osier berries. Attendees then crushed the berries, added gum arabic, a natural gum derived from trees that kept the ink smooth, and strained both the berry mash and the boiled amaranth leaves. After the inks were ready, the students used them to make watercolor paintings. 

