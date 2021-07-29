Watch now: Making ink the all-natural way, from berries and leaves

The workshop, at the Eagle Heights Community Garden, was hosted by UW-Madison's student farm, F.H. King: Students for Sustainable Agriculture. The workshop, led by Padilla, a senior studying botany and one of F.H. King's farm directors, began with the harvesting of green osier berries. Attendees then crushed the berries, added gum arabic, a natural gum derived from trees that kept the ink smooth, and strained both the berry mash and the boiled amaranth leaves. After the inks were ready, the students used them to make watercolor paintings.