Watch now: Madison's George Floyd protest goes from peaceful to destructive, in videos

A peaceful demonstration in Downtown Madison on Saturday to condemn the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis turned destructive later on State Street, with some in the crowd breaking windows and looting stores. Police in riot gear used tear gas and pepper spray to disperse the crowd.
The crowd and police moved up and down State Street:
Madison leaders held a news conference to react to the destruction and call for people to go home:
Earlier in the day, the rally was largely peaceful, with people listening to speeches and marching with signs:
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.