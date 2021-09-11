Watch now: Madison youth group participates in 9/11 remembrance event

Luther George pledged to "never forget" as he clutched an American flag bearing all of the 2,977 names of people who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

While most people remember exactly where they were the day the planes hit the Twin Towers, George would not even be born for another seven years.

"I remember one time my mom was watching this documentary about 9/11, and that was the first time I realized how big it was," said George, who learned about the attacks for the first time when he was about 8. "I think it's good to remember what happened because it is one of the saddest days in America."

George and about 30 other volunteers read the names of 50 people killed in the 9/11 attacks as part of the first 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial. The event, organized by Briarpatch Youth Services Restorative Justice Program, at Madison Fire Station 1, featured speeches by City Council President Syed Abbas, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes and Assistant Fire Chief Tracy Burrus.