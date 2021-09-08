Watch now: Madison women donating 'mountain' of fabric for Afghan refugees to sew own clothes

Savage was helping load up the SUV and her small white sedan with fabric, sewing machines and other materials. She said she planned to drive the donations to Fort McCoy Wednesday night. McElrone would follow with the SUV the following day.

Chris Hennemeyer, who is leading the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops' volunteer efforts at Fort McCoy, said his group has been working with Savage to get the sewing supplies up to the base.

"We absolutely welcome it," he said of the reams of fabric. "A lot of people boarded flights to the states with just one little bag."

The Catholic charity has been running some of the social centers for women and children at Fort McCoy. Volunteers set up a few sewing machines in one of the centers, and "they were an immediate hit," Hennemeyer said.

Afghan women started making blouses and other clothes, with one woman even making a child's outfit from one of her blankets, Hennemeyer said.

"We just had a little supply of fabric," he said. "And they went through that in no time."

McElrone said the fact that the women "jumped at the chance to begin sewing" is part of what inspired her and Savage to start the fabric drive.