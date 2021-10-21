Watch now: Madison woman finishes marathon in 50th state — shortly after her 70th birthday

Running has also helped Brooks bond with her daughter. Growing up in the 1950s and 1960s, there wasn't much opportunity for Brooks to get involved with sports. Once she was raising her own child, she decided she wanted to set a healthy example. Today Brooks and her daughter, now 41, have run multiple races together including one marathon in Rome.

Running has sent Brooks into deep canyons, up steep cliffs, through hurricanes and, during one particularly dehydrating marathon, straight to the ER.

Through it all, Brooks said, she has enjoyed every mile.

"It was a great way to see the U.S... I would pick states that had something that was interesting, whether it be a national park or a great hiking area," Brooks said. "It wasn't ever really just about going and doing the marathon, it was about taking the journey."

Even in Madison, Brooks tries to find a new route every time she runs, using running as a way to explore the city.

With all 50 states in her rearview, Brooks is laser-focused on what lies ahead.