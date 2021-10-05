 Skip to main content
Watch now: Madison West soccer captain who died in fatal crash honored at match
Watch now: Madison West soccer captain who died in fatal crash honored at match

Simon Bilessi playing soccer, 1 of 3 killed in 10-2-21 crash (copy)

Madison West's Simon Bilessi (13) moves the ball down the field against Verona's Brian Vazquez Trejo (5) during a game on Sept. 9. Bilessi was "one of those great-natured kids, with a big smile on his face," said Alicia Pelton, athletic director at West.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The Madison West High School community at a Tuesday night match honored former soccer captain Simon Bilessi, who was killed in a car wreck alongside two other area students on Saturday night. 

The stands were filled with students and families dressed in blue and yellow during the Big Eight Conference match between Madison West and Beloit Memorial at Madison Area Technical College's Goodman Sports Complex.

At the match's onset, players waited 13 seconds, Bilessi's number, before kicking the ball off. Thirteen minutes into the match, play halted again in a secondary tribute to Bilessi, followed by a roaring applause from students and fans.

"West soccer lost a remarkable friend, a leader, but one who was simply impossible to forget," an announcer said prior to the match. "For Simon's example we learned a clear lesson, do not take a day off. Enjoy every single one with humor, joy and a clear passion for the thing you love to do and for the people you experience it with. 

Bilessi and Middleton seniors Evan Kratochwill and Jack Miller were killed in a car crash Saturday night. Bilessi formerly attended Middleton prior to transferring to Madison West.

