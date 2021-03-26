Watch now: Madison musicians play front porch concerts, bringing neighbors together during COVID-19

A couple in the neighborhood got married last March, right around the time that the front porch concerts began. Batyko was honored to play an old bluegrass song called "Before I Met You" for their first dance following a ceremony in Yahara Place Park.

“You’re neighbors with people and you just sort of wave as you go out of the house and their kids definitely don't know you," Batyko said of his relationship with neighbors before 2020. "Now they all say 'Hello, Bob! Hi, Lorie!' And that's pretty special."

What's next

The singalong is a symbol of neighborhood resilience, of people coming together at a time when the virus drove them physically apart.

In recent weeks, however, the public health picture is improving. Vaccinations are on the rise. Workers are trickling back to offices. Calendars are filling up with events optimistically penciled in.

The neighborhood is now navigating if and how to continue the concerts that so many of them clung to over the past year.

Some festivals in the first half of the summer have been canceled or postponed, so Batyko expects to keep playing from his front porch for at least a couple more months.

After that?