Watch Now: Madison Mayor joins community leaders in live-streamed address about Tuesday night protests

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Madison city leaders will address the recent incidents that occurred Downtown Tuesday night, as well as action going forward.
The mayor's address comes after protesters toppled two statues on Capitol Square, beat a Wisconsin State Senator and damaged buildings including the Capitol Tuesday night and into the early morning Wednesday after the arrest of a Black activist in Madison earlier in the day.
Read more about the events of Tuesday night here:
