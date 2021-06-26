Watch now: Madison log rolling competition returns to Lake Wingra

Quick feet, good balance and a tolerance for the occasional bump, scrape or jab were needed to best the competition Saturday on Lake Wingra.

Despite a persistent threat of rain throughout the day, the annual Midwest Log Rolling Championships drew a couple hundred people to watch competitors attempt to roll each other off logs and into the lake.

"It's pretty fascinating," said Patrick Coughlin, who came to see the niche sport with his wife Aurora Trejo. "The leg strength is amazing."

Held at Madison's Wingra Park every summer for about 15 years, COVID-19 forced the contest's cancellation last year. Passion for the sport was again on display Saturday as 65 professional and amateur rollers faced off.

"It's so great to be back on the competitive scene after a year off with COVID," said 19-year-old Livi Pappadopoulos, the 2018 and 2019 women's world champion log roller. "I'm just so happy to be back doing what I love."

Pappadopoulos, who lives in the La Crosse area, turned professional three years ago and practices log rolling six days a week.

"For a competition, I need to know that I am 100% practiced to the best of my ability," she said. "I need to go into it knowing that I couldn't have worked any harder."