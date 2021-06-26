Watch now: Madison log rolling competition returns to Lake Wingra

Quick feet, good balance and a tolerance for the occasional bump, scrape or jab were needed to best the competition Saturday on Lake Wingra.
Despite a persistent threat of rain throughout the day, the annual Midwest Log Rolling Championships drew a couple hundred people to watch competitors attempt to roll each other off logs and into the lake.
"It's pretty fascinating," said Patrick Coughlin, who came to see the niche sport with his wife Aurora Trejo. "The leg strength is amazing."
Held at Madison's Wingra Park every summer for about 15 years, COVID-19 forced the contest's cancellation last year. Passion for the sport was again on display Saturday as 65 professional and amateur rollers faced off.
"It's so great to be back on the competitive scene after a year off with COVID," said 19-year-old Livi Pappadopoulos, the 2018 and 2019 women's world champion log roller. "I'm just so happy to be back doing what I love."
Pappadopoulos, who lives in the La Crosse area, turned professional three years ago and practices log rolling six days a week.
"For a competition, I need to know that I am 100% practiced to the best of my ability," she said. "I need to go into it knowing that I couldn't have worked any harder."
The sport involves two people standing on a floating log — western red cedar, to be exact — and trying to dislodge each other by rolling it back and forth with their feet.
"Athletes use their balance, their leg strength, their endurance, their core strength, their agility," said Shana Verstegen, event director of the Midwest Log Rolling Championships and a six-time women's world champion.
For the professional competition, which was divided into men's and women's divisions, rollers wore modified soccer cleats with metal logging spikes fixed to the bottom to gain traction on the log. An amateur competition — mostly consisting of girls and boys divisions, but also a co-ed adult division — had rollers use logs covered in carpet and wear regular athletic shoes.
Rolling professionally since 2017, Cameron Pilgreen, 22, said he was glad to be back among the tight-knit community after a year absent of competition.
"There were some of us that still trained every once in a great while just to try and keep our legs, but there was pretty much absolutely nothing," he said.
During his first match, Pilgreen, of Watertown, stepped on his toe with a metal spiked-shoe, causing him to fall and scratch his chest on the log.
"Usually there's not too many bad injuries," he said. "It's just kind of everybody's got road rash."
To become a pro log roller, Verstegen, 41, said it usually involves someone simply declaring themselves a professional if they're 18 and older or winning a semi-professional division in the sport at the Lumberjack World Championships, which takes place every summer in Hayward.
The matches are best out of five, meaning the person who causes their opponent to fall off the log three times wins. If matches go on for a certain amount of time with no one falling, smaller logs, which have faster rotational speeds, are floated in to increase the difficulty.
Most competitors in the Madison contest come from Midwestern states like Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota, Verstegen said, but one person traveled from California.
In addition to showcasing impressive feats of balance, the Midwest Log Rolling Championships is a fundraiser for the Huntington's Disease Society of America, which helps support people with the rare, progressive brain disorder.
A silence auction and raffle for prizes like a private plane ride and gift certificates to Tornado Steak House and Orange Tree Imports raised thousands of dollars for the organization, said Verstegen, whose mother died from Huntington's disease in 2013.
Involved in log rolling for 13 years, Chris Serpico placed third in the amateur adult division, receiving a pair of red suspenders as a prize before settling in to watch his two sons compete in the professional contest.
Like many competitors, the 49-year-old Hudson resident said he was introduced to the sport at his local YMCA where log rolling classes are offered.
"Of course, my kids were like, 'Dad, I want to try that,' so they got started on it first actually and got me involved," Serpico said as his 3-year-old granddaughter, Lily, chopped at him with an inflatable axe.
Garrick Birdsong and Caity Lucas, both 23, practiced footwork drills on land as the amateur division was wrapping up. The Rhinelander couple met each other as students at UW-Stevens Point when Lucas went to the university's pool to swim and Birdsong was practicing the sport with a student club.
"He was log rolling in the pool," Lucas said. "I picked it up and then we started dating, and I've been rolling ever since."
Like most competitors, Birdsong was introduced to the sport as a child. Despite starting to roll at 18, Lucas was embracing her first year of professional competition. The duo even helped students at UW-Madison recently create a log rolling group.
"It's pretty weird to start as an adult," Lucas said. "However, I hope I can encourage more college students to come do it, because it's really fun."
Know Your Madisonian 2021: Profiles from the Wisconsin State Journal's weekly series
They're your neighbors, co-workers or friends you may not have met yet. And they all have a story to tell.
