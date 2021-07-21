Watch now: Madison Children's Museum's new exhibit takes shape with naturalistic climbing structure

A reduced budget and layoffs have left the museum with a "skeletal" staff, Baker said. The pandemic also meant the original plan for an outdoor exhibit, had to be scaled back. The original plan called for an even more elaborate, and much taller structure, which some described at the time as “eye-popping” and “Dr. Seuss-inspired.”

“We couldn’t do the project as it was as fast as we needed to given the amount of money that needed to be raised," Zarov said. "We knew we’d be opening up as COVID let up and we wanted to have an outdoor place because not everybody is comfortable going inside right away.”

The museum is still raising money for the Wonderground project, with the hope that more features, such as additional slides and climbing walls, will be added come spring.

After a year of Zoom classes and socially distanced hangouts, Baker said the need for inspiring outdoor spaces has never been greater.