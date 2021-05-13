Watch now: Madison-area seniors who just 'love softball' get back to the diamond

VERONA — Leo Neville comes up from Arizona over the summer to visit his son and daughter living in the Madison area.
Two years ago, Neville, a retired ready-mix concrete truck driver who lives in the Tucson area, discovered a softball league geared toward men around his age following 30 years of not playing the sport. With games resuming, softball will help the 71-year-old stay active in his recovery from a double knee replacement last July.
"They're OK, but I'm slower than hell," Neville said of his knees last week during softball practice at Verona's Hometown USA Community Park. "They forgot to put the hydraulics in there to make me run."
After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the bats are swinging and the deBeer brand Clincher softballs are flying again for the Greater Madison Senior Softball League. More than 200 players are returning for the 11th season of the slow pitch league for men ages 55 and older.
This past week, the first games of the season kicked off in Verona, drawing in players from Madison, Fitchburg, Sun Prairie, Blanchardville, Monroe, Pecatonica and other communities across South Central Wisconsin.
Having started in 2010 with eight teams playing one day a week, the Greater Madison Senior Softball league has grown to 23 teams split between games held Wednesday and Thursday mornings until the season ends Aug. 26.
"I think it's a way to get away from whatever, and just get out and be with the guys," said Bob Ruhland, who co-founded the league. "Winning or losing isn't the big thing — although the games do get competitive — but it's just fun when you get out there for that hour and a half."
Similarly, Madison School and Community Recreation is restarting its summer softball leagues, bringing back hundreds of players across 170 teams to play on diamonds throughout Madison.
Taking a year off
With COVID-19 bearing down last spring and local restrictions limiting athletic competitions, the Greater Madison Senior Softball League went silent for its 10-year anniversary in 2020.
"We took the year off from softball, got our garden up to date, finished our landscaping and painted the house, or whatever it is we had to do," said league commissioner Ron Ramsden. "It gave us a break to do that, but I think 90, 98% of us were happy to get back to softball this year."
While a handful of players got together for practice last year, the league held no organized activities, said Ramsden, 77. To fill the down time, Michael Hoon took up a boxing class and walked more.
"It's a workout," Hoon said of boxing. "I learned that I have a pretty weak punch."
Working his career in the U.S. House and Senate, Hoon was on a Congressional softball team for more than two decades, but "then everybody got too old to play, so we dissolved the team."
He hadn't played the sport in a while until moving back to Wisconsin from the East Coast four years ago. Hoon, 74, heard about the Greater Madison Senior Softball League, joined up, and plays either catcher or right field for his team.
"As long as they don't have a lot of left-handed batters, I don't mind playing right field," Hoon said.
League co-founder Ruhland, 73, said Wednesdays last year — the day his team normally plays — got boring. Bike rides replaced the weekly games.
"When we had our first practice this year, I hadn't seen the guys for 18 months, it was awful not to see the guys that you're playing ball with," Ruhland said. "It was tough, I think, for everybody. The social part I think was really tough."
Specialty league
The idea for the Greater Madison Senior Softball League was seeded when Ruhland's childhood friend, Ray Blum, asked for help to start a league solely for seniors, recognizing there was no such option in the area.
The duo initially sought a sponsor for the league with Smart Motors in the fall of 2009 — a partnership that remains — and began recruiting teams.
"We approached them with an agenda and a budget, they bought into it, and so we went out and started soliciting the league," Ruhland said. "That's basically how it started."
The hope was there'd be enough interest to field three teams in the inaugural 2010 season, but there ended up being eight. The league has grown since then to 23 teams — 12 playing Wednesday mornings and 11 Thursday mornings.
As commissioner for the past five years, Ramsden, who retired in 2014 from a commercial landscaping company he founded, acts as the everyman.
He calls meetings with team managers, communicates the rules, draws up the schedule, gets registration forms in order, orders T-shirts, arranges pre-season indoor practice, and acts at mediator when necessary.
"Ballplayers are going to argue once in a while over rule interpretations," Ramsden said. "I just figure out how to make the rules work."
The league uses a set of rules that may differ from other softball leagues, such as a second "runner's home plate" about 8 feet behind the batter's home plate to avoid congestion.
Every player has to bat for themselves, but they can choose to have a "courtesy runner" take their place in circling the bases. To avoid abusing the system, the league limits a player from acting as a courtesy runner to once per inning, Ramsden said, and new changes are being introduced this season to encourage more players to run themselves.
Returning to the diamond
In communication with teams over the winter, Ramsden said he emphasized getting the vaccine "so we can have a regular season this year."
"Pretty much everybody has their shots, their second shots," he said.
As softball already is a socially distanced game, the focus will be on encouraging players to keep their distance in the dugout area, Ramsden said, but a rule change this year eliminates a tagout requirement in certain situations to limit contact on the field.
During a recent practice at Verona's Hometown USA Community Park, players expressed appreciation to see the league return.
Steve Phillips, 68, retired as a lawyer in 2017 and plays on several teams.
"As soon as I retired, I signed up for this since I've been wanting to play for years," Phillips said. "Everybody that's here really enjoys playing more than anything, you know, more than the competition or wins or loses or anything like that. It's just good exercise, and it's just people that love softball."
Retired pharmacist Terry Gunning, 68, of Madison, is on two teams in the league, previously playing softball through MSCR beginning in 1980.
"I had retired and found out about the senior league and thought, 'This is ideal. I get to continue playing more softball with people more my age,'" Gunning said. "While I was playing in MSCR, I was getting older but the players were younger players, so I couldn’t quite compete with them."
For Ruhland, it may not be the "very competitive" fast pitch softball he played with one of the best teams in the state in the 1960s, but the league brings a sense of camaraderie.
"That's been very rewarding to get to know a lot of people from different little small towns that I never knew before," Ruhland said.
He pitches for his team — the Braves — and has "gotten back to almost 100%" from a serious case of COVID-19 last October, which hospitalized him for four days to treat blood clots in his lungs.
"If I had stayed home one more day, another 24 hours, I might not have made it, because I didn't realize I was suffocating myself," Ruhland said.
As another season of softball gets underway, the Department of Corrections retiree tries to put things into perspective.
"You never know when it's going to be your last day on the diamond — somebody told me that in the league — and I honestly believe that," Ruhland said. "You enjoy as much as you can, because you never know. The little injuries, I try to forget about those. If I hurt, I hurt. I don't care, I'll go back out and hurt some more."