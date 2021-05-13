Watch now: Madison-area seniors who just 'love softball' get back to the diamond

"I think it's a way to get away from whatever, and just get out and be with the guys," said Bob Ruhland, who co-founded the league. "Winning or losing isn't the big thing — although the games do get competitive — but it's just fun when you get out there for that hour and a half."

Similarly, Madison School and Community Recreation is restarting its summer softball leagues, bringing back hundreds of players across 170 teams to play on diamonds throughout Madison.

Taking a year off

With COVID-19 bearing down last spring and local restrictions limiting athletic competitions, the Greater Madison Senior Softball League went silent for its 10-year anniversary in 2020.

"We took the year off from softball, got our garden up to date, finished our landscaping and painted the house, or whatever it is we had to do," said league commissioner Ron Ramsden. "It gave us a break to do that, but I think 90, 98% of us were happy to get back to softball this year."

While a handful of players got together for practice last year, the league held no organized activities, said Ramsden, 77. To fill the down time, Michael Hoon took up a boxing class and walked more.

"It's a workout," Hoon said of boxing. "I learned that I have a pretty weak punch."