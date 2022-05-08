Watch now: Madison anti-abortion headquarters hit by Molotov cocktail, vandalism, graffiti

Vandals threw at least one Molotov cocktail into the Madison headquarters of the anti-abortion group Wisconsin Family Action late Saturday or early Sunday, an official with the group said.

It wasn't immediately clear how much damage was caused by the attack on the building at 2801 International Lane. A window was also broken and the building was hit with graffiti, said Julaine Appling, president of the lobbying and advocacy organization.

Madison police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer confirmed Sunday morning that authorities were investigating a fire in the 2800 block of International Lane.

"Due to the suspicious nature of this fire, our arson investigators responded," Fryer said. "They are actively working this case at this time."

Appling said she and events coordinator Diane Westphall were getting ready for a Mother's Day brunch in Watertown when a staff member informed her of the break-in. A person on the way to the airport before dawn saw smoke rising from the building and called police, Appling said.

"What you're going to see here is a direct threat against us," Appling said of the attack, coming just days after a leaked U.S. Supreme Court opinion revealed a majority of the high court had agreed to overturn the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion across the country. "Imagine if somebody had been in the office when this happened. They would have been hurt."

On the outside of the building someone had spray-painted a coded anti-police slogan and the phrase, "If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either."

"This is the local manifestation of the anger and the lack of tolerance from the pro-abortion people toward those of us who are pro-life," Appling said.

Republican gubernatorial candidate and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch slammed the attack, saying "The radicals are trying to stop us but they know we won’t be intimidated from defending life."

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Nicholson added, "Disgusting behavior from the left."

From across the aisle, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson said, "I am committed to protecting women's rights - but we must do it the right way. Violence and destruction are not the answer. I'm glad no one was hurt."

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

