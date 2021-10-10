Watch Now: 'Love is stronger than death,' Teachers, coaches remember 3 teens killed in crash

Hundreds of mourning friends and family members filled the Middleton High School auditorium Sunday to celebrate the lives of the three teens killed in a fiery car crash last weekend.
Simon Bilessi, a senior at Madison West High School who formerly attended Middleton, and Middleton seniors Evan Kratochwill and Jack Miller were killed after their vehicle was hit from behind in the town of Middleton, sending it into a field where it was engulfed in flames on Oct. 2.
Charges are pending against the 30-year-old driver who rear-ended the teenagers’ vehicle, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. The Madison man, whose name has not been released, remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Coaches, classmates and teachers spoke at Sunday's event, sharing fond memories and reflecting on how kind, charismatic and generous the three friends were. Tributes for the boys took place throughout the past week, with West High School honoring Bilessi at a Tuesday night soccer game and Middleton High School having a moment of silence before kickoff at its homecoming football game.
A GoFundMe page set up to support the youths’ families had raised more than $117,600 as of Sunday.
Attendees wearing T-shirts that read, "For Jack, Simon, Evan," and stickers with a red heart surrounded by "Evan, Jack, Simon, Forever Loved" were seen throughout the crowd at Sunday's memorial celebration. Middleton High School Principal Peg Shoemaker spoke at the event, reflecting on the "light" the boys brought into the lives of those around them.
"It was profoundly evident this past week the deep impact and the influence that these three boys had on the lives of so many," Shoemaker said.
Father Bart Timmerman, who also spoke at Miller's funeral last week, thanked the community for the "outpouring" of support. Timmerman urged attendees to continue the legacies left by the three boys by living life "to the fullest."
"Our gathering today is our way of reassuring each other that together, we can face this loss," Timmerman said. "There is a lot of love here, and love is stronger than death."
Memories
Middleton High social studies teacher Brian Byrne recalled coaching Miller's soccer team freshman year. Byrne said Miller, 17, was excited for practice every day and was a "put me in coach" player. Byrne described Miller, who also played hockey and piano, as "basically the Justin Timberlake of Middleton High School."
All three boys were described as leaders. West head soccer coach Pat Bauch said the boys' shared qualities made it clear "how they found and kept each other." Bilessi, 17, who was captain of the West soccer team, was always first to take on roles of responsibility and support his teammates, Bauch said.
"Simon possessed this extraordinary balance of being able to attack things with focus and dedication while at the same time being able to bring levity and goofiness," Bauch said. "Who out there doesn't want to be a part of that energy and that leadership?"
Byrne said the memorial — which ended with a video tribute to the teens, featuring photos and short recorded messages from friends — was not about focusing on the boys' deaths, but about celebrating their lives.
"No teacher in this room ... wants to bury a student," Byrne said.
Kratochwill, 18, was also described as being funny and hard-working. Middleton High science teacher Melissa Burgos, who taught all three of the boys, said Kratochwill and Bilessi "loved to get the class off topic," adding that the boys were often so funny she didn't really mind. Despite sometimes sharing his disdain for biology loudly and during class, Kratochwill was always a dedicated student, Burgos said.
Burgos fondly recalled a time when she was helping the three boys with their homework and seemingly out of the blue, Miller asked, "Ms. Burgos, are you our friend?" Burgos said she will always cherish the "funny and wonderful" conversation that followed.