Watch Now: 'Love is stronger than death,' Teachers, coaches remember 3 teens killed in crash

All three boys were described as leaders. West head soccer coach Pat Bauch said the boys' shared qualities made it clear "how they found and kept each other." Bilessi, 17, who was captain of the West soccer team, was always first to take on roles of responsibility and support his teammates, Bauch said.

"Simon possessed this extraordinary balance of being able to attack things with focus and dedication while at the same time being able to bring levity and goofiness," Bauch said. "Who out there doesn't want to be a part of that energy and that leadership?"

Byrne said the memorial — which ended with a video tribute to the teens, featuring photos and short recorded messages from friends — was not about focusing on the boys' deaths, but about celebrating their lives.

"No teacher in this room ... wants to bury a student," Byrne said.

Kratochwill, 18, was also described as being funny and hard-working. Middleton High science teacher Melissa Burgos, who taught all three of the boys, said Kratochwill and Bilessi "loved to get the class off topic," adding that the boys were often so funny she didn't really mind. Despite sometimes sharing his disdain for biology loudly and during class, Kratochwill was always a dedicated student, Burgos said.