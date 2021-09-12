Watch now: Living, teaching and practicing the way of Leopold

Leopold held the position from 1933 to 1948, and then it was held by Joseph Hickey from 1948 to 1976. Hickey had studied under Leopold, and besides writing “The Guide to Bird Watching” helped bring Leopold’s Sand County Almanac to print in 1949, a year after Leopold’s untimely death.

And like Leopold, Hickey and John Muir — another UW-Madison student who grew up in Portage, went on to found the Sierra Club and helped establish Yosemite National Park — Temple has joined the trio and many others in the Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame.

‘Innate caring for the natural world’

During a tour late last month of the Aldo Leopold Foundation grounds, set amid the 16,000-acre Leopold-Pine Island Important Bird Area in Sauk County, Temple reflected on his own career and how he has tried to uphold the ethics of Leopold in a time of uncertainty.

“Throughout my life, literally from the time I was a kid, I sort of had this innate caring for the natural world, which is why I ended up in a career devoted to trying to do what I can to basically help care for the natural world. And I’ve always thought, perhaps somewhat naively, that becoming a scientist and figuring out how the world works was the way to find solutions,” Temple said from a porch just a short walk from where Leopold died of heart attack.