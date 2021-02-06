Watch now: Know Your Madisonian: Terrence Clark on veterinary research and his homing pigeon hobby

Clark also has spent time on various committees, including the American Academy of Veterinary Pharmacology and Therapeutics, the U.S. Pharmacopoeia, American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists, the American College of Veterinary Clinical Pharmacology and, since 2014, has served on the Board of Visitors at the School of Veterinary Medicine at UW-Madison.

Green Bay roots

Clark had dreamed of becoming a veterinarian since he was a child growing up in Green Bay with his dog, Tuffy, and thought his career would consist of working in or owning his own clinic and doing the day-to-day work of a veterinarian. He spent a few years in a clinic, but gravitated to research and ultimately his own company on West Washington Avenue, a few blocks from the state Capitol.

“I didn’t envision this in the least,” Clark said. “I think as you practice medicine, you start seeing gaps. There are many things we don’t have therapies for. There are many things missing, and I became interested in that fairly early on after graduating, in terms of how do we get new medicines, new vaccines, new technologies? Where do they come from?”