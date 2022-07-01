Watch now: Know Your Madisonian: Cindy Fillingame

Gardening has always been around Cindy Fillingame.

While growing up in small town just south of Spokane, Washington, and near the Idaho border, Fillingame absorbed the green thumb of her mother.

After graduating from Washington State University there were small plots in Seattle, Boston and, since 1975, Madison.

But when Fillingame retired in 2006 from a 28 year teaching career in the Verona Area School District, her gardening took off.

The home she purchased near Elver Park on Madison's Southwest Side in 1992 is now surrounded by raised garden beds filled with hundreds of perennials, a fenced off herb garden to fend off the veracious rabbits and only scant amount of bark mulch. Fillingame, 75, favors "green mulching," which means covering gardens with as many plants as possible instead of having open spaces.

"There's less weeding, better watering and its better for the environment," Fillingame said. "You're going to see some parts where you don't see much of the ground at all. That's hopefully what I can achieve."

But the passion and expertise of this lifelong learner has been fueled by the West Side Garden Club of Madison, a non-profit organization she joined in 2006 that is celebrating its 100th year.

The club, a member of the Madison District of the Wisconsin Garden Club Federation, has 53 members who gather once a month to hear from garden experts, swap ideas and take in each other's gardens. The club has an annual spring plant sale that raises scholarship money for horticulture students at UW-Madison, does work at the Longenecker Gardens at the UW Arborteum and Allen Centennial Gardens, designed and continues to maintain the garden beds at the South District Madison Police Station and works with children at the Theresa Terrace Community Center in an effort to introduce and encourage gardening to the young students.

The West Side Garden Club was founded in 1922 in the Monroe Street Neighborhood when a small, informal group of couples began talking about how to beautify their yards. A few years later, the club merged with the Madison Garden Club that had been formed in the Nakoma Neighborhood. At first, meetings were focused on the gardening activities of its members but gradually the club became involved in larger issues like trying to raise public awareness in flower gardening and landscaping. There were also flower shows beginning in 1931 that included exhibits and talks by professors from the UW-Madison Horticulture Department and, beginning in 1935, members taking part on WHA radio programs and donating money to the UW Arboretum for the planting of lilacs.

During the war years, the club helped brighten the barracks at Truax Field by planting 1,500 trees, 8,000 shrubs and 50 flower gardens. The club later began offering up garden therapy for patients at the Dane County Hospital in Verona and helped start a children's garden therapy program in the 1990s.

Today, members, who pay $25 a year and can hail from beyond Madison's West Side, can include those who have flower beds, vegetable gardens, prairies, natural areas and even wooded areas.

We spoke with Fillingame as we walked her colorful property on Wednesday and as she worried about Asian beetles that are almost certain to arrive in the coming days.

Question: What have you gotten out of the club?

Fillingame: The stimulation of my fellow gardeners just keeps me going year after year and it just kind of keeps increasing. Lot's of really good friendships, long-term friendships and knowledge, because of the speakers that we bring in; and an opportunity to use my skills, I'm a former teacher. I think it's an appreciation for what a small group like West Side Garden Club can do for a community through our service projects. I try to help out in anyway I can.

What do you like about gardening?

A: Oh boy. I dearly love making things beautiful. I've never been like a visual artist but I do have an eye for color and design. So I try as I design my garden to keep all of those things in mind and when it turns out well that's always a joy. And there's nothing more relaxing than weeding. It's one of those Zen experiences where you just go internal and you're thinking about other things, if your garden is in good shape, that is. if you're really struggling with an overgrown garden, weeding can be a chore.

This is not a static hobby, is it?

A: When you see a garden you see a snapshot, one moment in time when the garden is doing this and then in two days it will look different. Maybe a plant stops blooming so the color combination you did is no longer there. But what I also love is that I can almost always come out to my garden now and pick flowers for indoors to make bouquet or walk around and see some part of the garden that I really love.

Are you constantly moving things around and giving things away?

Yes. That's part of it. Hostas this year, I don't know if it was the early rains that we had but they exploded and they are gigantic this year. It's kind of an unusual year. So when a plant overgrows its space it's time for the gardener to referee. And that's basically what gardening is.

How do you decide what to put in?

A: I am not restricting myself. I appreciate native plants and will use them if I think they add something to the overall design of the garden and I am conscious of pollinators and in trying to protect them. I think the diversity of my garden does help with that. Because even hybridized plants will attract pollinators and humming birds.

How do you fend off the rabbits?

A: I do live trap them and that's primarily how I try to deal with it. The other thing, and there's no way to get around it, if you have a plant that you want to protect from rabbits you have to cage it. It's pretty much the only thing you can do. In the spring when things are coming up, I have these bell-shaped wire cages covering plants. It's so discouraging (when rabbits eat your plants) because there's the intrinsic love of gardening but you have lots of obstacles and complications.

Q: Buying plants can become obsessive and expensive. How do you reign yourself in?

A: I don't set a firm budget. I'm fortunate enough that I don't have a lot of other hobbies and so mostly my interests are in gardening. Prior to the last couple of years, when I was preparing for tours, I think I was pretty reasonable in my buying habits. The last few years, though, they may have gotten a bit out of hand but I won't have to be buying a whole lot in the future.

Q: Why is gardening so addictive?

A: It's relaxing. I have back problems but my back is extremely strong but I also do yoga. So the gardening and the yoga are helping my back at age 75 stay strong. And I'm very thankful for that.

