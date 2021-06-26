Watch now: Know Your Madisonian: An era ends at Hilldale ... and begins along the Mississippi

I’m addicted to turkey hunting. I’ve shot over 50 birds, but when I went out there and we did crabbing a couple of years ago I was hooked. My son had two old crab pots that are open on the top and you put your herring or chicken on the bottom and you strap it in with a zip tie. You put (the pots) over the rail with rope and the crabs get in (the basket) from the top and hopefully when you go back to check it they’re in it eating. I bought him a couple (modern) crab pots that have doors that once they get in they can’t get out. The last time I went there in February, he had two more. So when we went we laid out four traps and when we came back two hours later to check, we had one pot with 13 crabs. Everyone else on the dock was using chicken, but we were using herring.