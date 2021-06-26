Watch now: Know Your Madisonian: An era ends at Hilldale ... and begins along the Mississippi

Hilldale has had three owners, several general managers and undergone radical transformation and expansion over the last 59 years.
But since 1962, only one family name led the efforts to make sure the 50-acre property, now with 15 buildings and owned by WS Development, is clean and safe.
Robert McCann served as Hilldale’s operations manager from its opening in 1962 to his retirement in 1990. That’s when McCann’s son, Tom, took over the job. And now it’s his turn to head into retirement.
Tom McCann’s last day was June 1. He has been succeeded by Caleb Warner.
McCann started working at the shopping center as a teenager in 1975 vacuuming, cleaning toilets and mowing the lawn. He was hired five years later as a full-time maintenance technician after he graduated from La Follette High School before taking over for his father.
When McCann first began working at Hilldale, it was owned by the UW Foundation and was an enclosed mall. The only place to eat was at the Rennebohm Drug Store lunch counter.
Joseph Freed & Associates purchased the shopping center in 2004 and began spending millions of dollars on improvements and expansions, but ultimately the Chicago company was forced to file bankruptcy due to its investments in Chicago land deals.
WS Development purchased Hilldale at a sheriff’s auction in 2012 for $52 million and has continued to expand and improve the property that is now an open-air lifestyle center. There are several restaurants, and food is now a major draw, along with the Apple Store, a movie theater, fitness businesses and retailers that sell a wide range of clothing, shoes, candy, groceries and kitchen wares.
McCann and his wife, Lori McCann, a retired elementary school teacher, are selling their home of 33 years in the village of Oregon and have plans to move to a home along the Mississippi River north of La Crosse, where Tom can fish and continue his passion of turkey hunting. They also have plans to buy an RV so they can visit national parks and monuments. They have two adult children, one in Minneapolis and the other in Crescent City, California, where Tom has become hooked on crab fishing.
McCann, 59, never envisioned that he would fall in love with California crustaceans or work his entire career at Hilldale.
What did you think your career would be?
I was going to use it as a stepping stone for a year or so and make a little money and then I was going to join the military. But I never did because the money got better and the vacations got more and the benefits just got better. And when my dad started talking retirement, I thought I better start learning this place. Because eventually my dad won’t be here and they’ll be looking to me for answers, so I buckled down. I had to call my dad a few times after he left. This is 50 acres and 15 buildings, and I know them like you know your garage at home.
What did you learn from your dad?
I learned several different methods of the tricks of the trades for maintenance. A lot of repairs, how to use your time efficiently, and when to sub something out or try to repair it yourself. He was a great teacher. He grew up in a big Catholic family in the (former Greenbush neighborhood), and they grew up poor. When all of his sisters and brothers — there were 12 of them — when they started getting their own homes they started calling my dad. So we were always fixing things.
Describe this property in 1975?
This was like under 20 stores and it had a big glass front on it and you could enter at several entrances to get into the mall. It was enclosed in 1968. About 95% of the stores were local, no nationals except Gimbels and Fannie May candies. Everything else was local like the Hub, MacNeil and Purnell, Simpson’s and Carmen’s and Condon Jewelers. They were all Madisonians who owned businesses at Hilldale. And these guys were all friends of my uncle. And my uncle Leo was the right-hand man of Oscar Rennebohm and he was the guy who kind of had the reins on the property.
Describe what an operations manager does?
An operations manger oversees everything to do with the property to keep it looking great and running smoothly. So your sweeping, your security, your housekeeping, your power washing and all your inspections that you have in a year — like your fire inspections, fire alarm inspections, elevator inspections, your boiler inspections — you coordinate and schedule all of that with your vendors. You have thousands of people coming through here a day and you want to make sure it’s safe.
Has the job really changed much?
Yes. In the beginning when I first started working here with my dad I was doing the work, but later on when my dad left I came here as the manager instead of a maintenance technician. I still (did) some of the stuff, but you have to weigh your odds. Is (a task) a valuable use of your time? And if it isn’t, you call a sub.
Because there have been so many improvements here, has the maintenance part of it in some respects become easier because you’re not dealing with older infrastructure?
It hasn’t become any easier but it’s changed. When we took away the (enclosed) mall and made it a lifestyle center, there’s not a mall anymore. We don’t have any HVAC units on the roof anymore because there was no mall to heat or air condition and there was no lights to change or plants to take care of or carpet to vacuum. (The maintenance has) all shifted outside. I love a remodel, or a reconstruction or a demolition and reconstruction, because all your mechanicals, and your electrical and plumbing, that all gets replaced new. So you’re not dealing with the (1962) stuff anymore — it’s all upgraded, so you got to love that. It’s like getting a new football. You know your old football that you had to fill with air every Saturday before you played with the boys? Well the new football is good for a couple years before you have to do that. And it’s like that with buildings, only you’re good for 10 years.
What’s it like fishing for crabs in northern California?
I’m addicted to turkey hunting. I’ve shot over 50 birds, but when I went out there and we did crabbing a couple of years ago I was hooked. My son had two old crab pots that are open on the top and you put your herring or chicken on the bottom and you strap it in with a zip tie. You put (the pots) over the rail with rope and the crabs get in (the basket) from the top and hopefully when you go back to check it they’re in it eating. I bought him a couple (modern) crab pots that have doors that once they get in they can’t get out. The last time I went there in February, he had two more. So when we went we laid out four traps and when we came back two hours later to check, we had one pot with 13 crabs. Everyone else on the dock was using chicken, but we were using herring.
