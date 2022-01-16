Watch now: Keeping track of the eagles near Prairie du Sac

PRAIRIE DU SAC — Jeb Barzen is an expert in sandhill cranes.

Pete Schlicht is an authority on golf.

But last week the two men stood along the shoulder of Highway 60 peering through binoculars and scanning Black Hawk Bluff, a prime roosting spot for the bald eagles that congregate in this area each winter thanks to the open water of the Wisconsin River.

Barzen, who spent nearly three decades at the International Crane Foundation, and Schlicht, a former golf pro, are among the volunteers who help with the basic but yet important task of counting eagles at up to eight roosting sites every two weeks from early December to late February.

"On a day like today it's actually really good soaring weather," Barzen said Tuesday as he pointed above the tree line. "It's really cold, but you've got the intense sunlight hitting the south and southwest part of the bluff and then you have really cold conditions on the backside of the bluff and that creates vortices that create thermals. These eagles basically aren't flapping. They're doing what they do well, and that's soaring."