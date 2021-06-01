Watch now: 'It's an emotional holiday' as Small Rock County village remembers fallen soldier on Memorial Day

Across Dane County, thousands of others commemorated the men and women who died while on duty in the U.S. military with some virtual events and other in-person ceremonies.

From a parade and brats in Cross Plains to a ceremony in DeForest highlighting the 30-year anniversary of the start of the Gulf War, from a potluck and swing band in Mazomanie to a livestream of a wreath-laying ceremony in Madison, citizens throughout the area celebrated freedom and remembered the dead in a variety of ways.

In Orfordville, more than 100 residents gathered outside of the local legion post in a field of American flags, each representing a deceased village resident who served in the Military. Four flags stood at the front for the Orfordville residents who died in active duty: Neal; U.S. Army Pvt. Kenneth Wells, who died in 1918; U.S. Navy Ensign Frederick Davis, who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941; and U.S. Army Pfc. Glen Young, who was killed in action in 1966.

As the flags flapped in the wind and the crowd stood in silence, Wisconsin Legion’s First District Cmdr. Karl Stuvengen read off the names of the 194 veterans from Orfordville who have died. The reading was followed by a gun salute and the playing of taps.