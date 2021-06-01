Watch now: 'It's an emotional holiday' as Small Rock County village remembers fallen soldier on Memorial Day

ORFORDVILLE — For the small village of Orfordville in Rock County, the death of 21-year-old resident Cpl. Benjamin Neal while he was serving in Afghanistan nine years ago still felt fresh in the minds of residents during this year’s Memorial Day ceremonies.
It was a loss not just for one family, but for the entire community.
To the residents of the 1,300-person village, Neal was a neighbor, a classmate, a babysitter for their children, a best friend to their sons and an “all-around good kid.”
“Ben Neal, he graduated with my son — one of his best friends. I watched him grow up,” Orfordville American Legion Post 209 Vice Cmdr. Kurt Stuvengen said. “Being a small town like this, it hits everybody hard. If they weren’t related to Ben, they were good friends with somebody who was. It really affected the town.”
Wendy Klitzman, the mom that Neal babysat for, said Neal “was goofy” and made her laugh. Neal’s family had not yet arrived at Orfordville’s Memorial Day festivities by the early afternoon Monday.
Neal died in a bombing in Afghanistan, Klitzman said. He’s one of four men who served as the namesake for the Orfordville Wells-Davis-Young-Neal American Legion Post 209.
“He was an all-around good kid,” Klitzman said. “It’s just very sad that his life ended so soon. Especially today, you remember all those who gave their life for us.”
Across Dane County, thousands of others commemorated the men and women who died while on duty in the U.S. military with some virtual events and other in-person ceremonies.
From a parade and brats in Cross Plains to a ceremony in DeForest highlighting the 30-year anniversary of the start of the Gulf War, from a potluck and swing band in Mazomanie to a livestream of a wreath-laying ceremony in Madison, citizens throughout the area celebrated freedom and remembered the dead in a variety of ways.
In Orfordville, more than 100 residents gathered outside of the local legion post in a field of American flags, each representing a deceased village resident who served in the Military. Four flags stood at the front for the Orfordville residents who died in active duty: Neal; U.S. Army Pvt. Kenneth Wells, who died in 1918; U.S. Navy Ensign Frederick Davis, who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941; and U.S. Army Pfc. Glen Young, who was killed in action in 1966.
As the flags flapped in the wind and the crowd stood in silence, Wisconsin Legion’s First District Cmdr. Karl Stuvengen read off the names of the 194 veterans from Orfordville who have died. The reading was followed by a gun salute and the playing of taps.
“It gets to you,” Sue Abrahamson, 72, said of the ceremony as her eyes started to water. “Every time they read a name, it’s somebody we know that died. The older you get, the more of them that go.”
Orfordville resident Amy Rowley, 47, said she was thinking of her grandfather, Harold Schumann, who died in 2002 at 81. Schumann served in the Army during World War II and was awarded a Purple Heart because he was injured by a grenade.
“It’s an emotional holiday,” she said while wiping a few tears from her face.
With hundreds of thousands of people dying of COVID-19 in the U.S. over the last year and a half, Orfordville American Legion Post 209 Communications Officer Allen Morris said “it’s easy to become callous to all of it.” But he said it’s important to reflect and remember those that have been lost.
“I buried a lot of friends while I was in and after. It’s sobering to be able to sit and actually think about it, and know how lucky I was and how lucky I am — how lucky I was to know those people.”
After months of isolation during the pandemic, Monday was also a day for the tight-knit Orfordville community to come together for one of the first large, in-person events since the pandemic started.
Residents gathered inside Parkview High School’s gym for a commemorative service. Then a parade with a horse, tractor, service members with flags, the high school band, decorated cars, an ambulance and a fire truck made its way through town as families sat on the curb and watched.
The day ended with a cookout and barbecue chicken at the Wells-Davis-Young-Neal American Legion Post’s hall. Abrahamson said veterans fought for her freedom, even to do simple things like eating a meal with friends.
Abrahamson said the village is “small but mighty” in its support for veterans — and for each other.
Rowley said Orfordville is “a very close community.” They all know each other and they all look out for one another.
Her 9-year-old son Tyler Schwender, for instance, helped raise $900 to support veterans programs at the local Legion post by selling poppies along with a group of other children. Schwender was named the “Poppy King” for raising the most money of the boys.
“He wanted to do it to help the vets,” Rowley said.
Kurt Stuvengen said he thinks patriotism, Memorial Day and the death of service members like Neal are felt a little deeper in smaller communities because of this “small-town bond.”
“It’s horrible any time you lose any service member, but when you know ‘em it hurts more,” he said. “These guys, these names, are more than just names on a flag or a sign outside the clubhouse.
“That was an actual living, breathing person that was killed in battle. It’s (about) trying to get people to remember.”