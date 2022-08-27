Watch Now: Inflatable USS Wisconsin, a new nuclear submarine, kicks off a 50-year journey

An inflatable nuclear submarine at the Capitol Square on Saturday gave onlookers a preview of how Wisconsin's name will travel the high seas in the decades to come.

The Wisconsin Veterans Museum put out the model of the USS Wisconsin, part of the new Columbia-class of submarines and set to become operational in 2030. It is the third military vessel to bear the state's name.

The inflatable was merely one-eleventh of the real thing, but once its finished, the sub will be 560 feet long, powered by a nuclear reactor, have 155 crew members and operate for about 40 years.

A piece of the submarine went on permanent display at the museum on Saturday too. General Dynamics completed the first molding of the sub in September 2021 in Connecticut, gifting an engraved portion of it to the museum earlier this year.

Chris Kolakowski, the director of the veterans museum, said the museum will continue to document the history of the submarine until its decommissioning decades in the future.

"The story of any vessel that's named for the state is part of our mission," Kolakowski said.

Mary Kolar, the state's secretary of veterans affairs, pointed out how submarines like the USS Wisconsin are a key part of the United States' deterrence strategy, which ostensibly aims to prevent armed conflict by deploying a vast nuclear arsenal throughout the planet.

"Submarines are on purpose quiet, under the water, people don't know they're there, but their hardworking crews deserve our support," Kolar said.

Kolar pointed out Wisconsin's long history with producing parts of submarines. During World War Two, sub diesel engines were made in Manitowoc. Those engines, now back-ups, continue to be manufactured in Beloit.

Efforts to name the ship, the second of the Columbia-class ships, came about through a letter writing campaign, which prompted U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson to lobby the Navy to name the sub after Wisconsin.

Jim Harvey, who helped commission submarines during a career in the Navy, got that letter writing effort off the ground, hoping to reverse the fact that Wisconsin was one of only three states that didn't have a Navy vessel named after it.

"I was elated that it was going to be one of the bigger submarines," said Harvey, who initially thought the vessel would be one of the Virginia-class, fast attack submarines.

The Columbia-class submarines carry 16 intercontinental ballistic missiles and are unique in their steal capabilities and jet propulsion, Harvey said.

"A very very high tech submarine," he said.

Only two other ships in history have been named after Wisconsin. The first was a battleship that was the flagship vessel of the U.S. military's Pacific Squadron in the early 1900s. The other saw extensive combat during the Korean War. That battleship is currently a museum exhibit in Norfolk, Virginia. Harvey said his organization, the USS Wisconsin SSBN 827 Association, hopes that once the new sub is commissioned in 2030, that it can be unveiled in Norfolk alongside the former USS Wisconsin.

State Rep. Kevin Petersen, R-Waupaca, who served on Navy submarines himself, hopes that the sub and its promotion in the state can serve as an educational opportunity to get kids interested in the science and technology that is an integral part of the such vessels.

"To now tie that to the next generation is outstanding," Petersen said.