 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Ice boats skim across a frozen Lake Monona
0 Comments
topical alert featured

Watch now: Ice boats skim across a frozen Lake Monona

  • 0

Members of the Four Lakes Ice Yacht Club compete in a series of races on Lake Monona Jan. 15 and 16, 2022.

Members of the Four Lake Ice Yacht Club came from around the Midwest to compete in a series of races on Lake Monona on Saturday and Sunday. Boats start in a line, half pointed to the right and half to the left, then sprint two or three laps around a leeward and windward mark. 

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics