Watch now: Hundreds celebrate Juneteenth in return to Madison's Penn Park

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. It recognizes when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, learned of their freedom on June 19, 1865 — two months after the end of the Civil War and more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

Stanley Woodard, of Fitchburg, has recognized and celebrated Juneteenth for decades. He said he's happy and proud to finally see it become a national holiday.

"We're seeing the progression — it may not be as fast as we would like — but on the other hand, we are making steps," he said. "This is a holiday for all Americans. It's a holiday for those who don't know why it's so important to come out and learn a little bit as to why it is a part of their history, too."

Carrie Smith, who is white, and her husband Derrick, who is Black, have participated in Juneteenth events in Madison off-and-on since moving to the city in 1992.

"With having two biracial boys, we always thought it was important to be a part of something and let them know the history of what has gone on in the United States," Smith said.