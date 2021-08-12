Watch now: Historical fencing enthusiasts bring sword fighting traditions from the past to Madison

She has since fallen in love with the “sword dork” community and the group’s tight-knit bond.

“From the moment I stepped in the door, I felt like I’d kind of found a little family,” she said.

For Becky Rose, another new member, the group has provided a sense of community following the isolating months of the pandemic.

In addition to the physical and mental challenge sword fighting presents, Rose said Bent Blades has also given her a window into the world of some of her most admired literary heroes.

“You read about and you hear about your heroes and they do things with blades, and it’s kind of easy to disconnect from that,” she said. “To be able to do (sword fighting) as well ... it just feels really neat.”

‘Tremendous trust’

Bent Blades trains with longswords from 10 a.m. to noon on Sundays at Neighborhood House, 29 S. Mills St., and with rapiers from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays at Olin Park.

While she loves learning the history behind swords and practicing combat, Shemayev said she cherishes Bent Blades above all as her “family away from family.”