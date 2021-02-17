Watch now: Historic Sun Prairie bell tower restored downtown

More than two years after a natural gas explosion leveled a section of Sun Prairie’s Downtown, a replica of a historic bell tower was installed Wednesday atop a building that was battered during the blast.

Just after sunrise, a team of workers from J.H. Findorff & Son construction company used chains and a crane to hoist the bell tower on top of the three-story tower base attached to the old city hall at 100 East Main St. Findorff created the feature in its shop and then transported it to Sun Prairie, where it fit like a puzzle piece.

Although the original bell tower was removed decades ago after it was destroyed in a fire, its replacement is a "nice story of recovery" for the downtown after the July 2018 explosion, said architect Douglas Pahl, a partner at Aro Eberle Architects, which worked on the restoration project.

"It’s great to see that building coming back to life," Sun Prairie Community Development Director Scott Kugler said. "It’s been sitting in a damaged state for a while."

At about 7 p.m. on July 10, 2018, gas from a main breached by construction workers was ignited by a still-unknown source, causing an explosion that killed Sun Prairie Fire Capt. Cory Barr as he was clearing people from the area, injured two other firefighters, flattened buildings and spread debris for blocks.