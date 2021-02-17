Watch now: Historic Sun Prairie bell tower restored downtown

More than two years after a natural gas explosion leveled a section of Sun Prairie’s Downtown, a replica of a historic bell tower was installed Wednesday atop a building that was battered during the blast.
Just after sunrise, a team of workers from J.H. Findorff & Son construction company used chains and a crane to hoist the bell tower on top of the three-story tower base attached to the old city hall at 100 East Main St. Findorff created the feature in its shop and then transported it to Sun Prairie, where it fit like a puzzle piece.
Although the original bell tower was removed decades ago after it was destroyed in a fire, its replacement is a "nice story of recovery" for the downtown after the July 2018 explosion, said architect Douglas Pahl, a partner at Aro Eberle Architects, which worked on the restoration project.
"It’s great to see that building coming back to life," Sun Prairie Community Development Director Scott Kugler said. "It’s been sitting in a damaged state for a while."
At about 7 p.m. on July 10, 2018, gas from a main breached by construction workers was ignited by a still-unknown source, causing an explosion that killed Sun Prairie Fire Capt. Cory Barr as he was clearing people from the area, injured two other firefighters, flattened buildings and spread debris for blocks.
The old city hall building, located at the corner of East Main and South Bristol streets, was right on the edge of the blast radius. David Wilder, one of the building's owners, said it was left with shattered windows, roof damage, split rafters, leaking pipes, destroyed cabinets and drywall that had been pulled off of the walls by the force of the blast.
"I’m sure it’s emotional for a lot of people," Sun Prairie resident Nicole Plautz said. "It’s nice to see this building still standing."
Plautz, who is also a marketing representative from Findorff, said the building dates to 1895. Pahl said it used to house the police and fire station, the jail and city hall.
"I think it’s important," Pahl said. "It’s meaningful to bring back a structure that was part of the original founding of the city."
Wilder said he planned to complete some sort of restoration project on the building when he bought it in May 2018. Two months later when the building was damaged in the explosion, the need for repairs increased the urgency behind the project.
Wilder worked with the Sun Prairie Historical Museum to raise money, donating about half the funds himself, for a study to get the 100 and 200 blocks of East Main Street added to the National Register of Historic Places. That allowed him to secure tax credits to help pay for the restoration.
Flavors Wine Bar is the current tenant in the building, said Brian Wolfe, the other building owner. The wine bar, with eight wines on tap, is in the first floor. An event hall that can hold up to 125 people is on the upper floor.
The bell tower isn't open to the public, not does it have a bell — yet.
"With the right community support, and the right bell, we could get one back up there," Wilder said.
Wolfe said he hopes the building will become a community gathering spot.
"I think this is a staple for the downtown. Quite frankly it’s a landmark," Wolfe said. "We wanted to do our due diligence in making sure that it was a building that you would see and you could be proud to have in the community."
Sun Prairie explosion: Read the original reports about the 2018 blast that killed firefighter, damaged downtown
Here's a look at all of the news coverage of a massive gas explosion and fire on July 10, 2018, in downtown Sun Prairie that killed a firefighter, injured another and destroyed several buildings.
"The city's going to need to participate in funding," Mayor Paul Esser said, and while it's not a landowner, it's a "partner in the sense of getting things done."
The Public Service Commission determined that drilling company VC Tech violated state law when it failed to contact the state’s underground utility location service before starting work on July 10, 2018.
Several companies sued earlier over the natural gas explosion have been sued again, this time by a group of residents who lost their homes.
'We are resilient': Hundreds gather to remember fallen firefighter one year after Sun Prairie explosion
More than 500 people attended the remembrance ceremony, many with tears in their eyes as the mayor, fire chief and the firefighter's wife spoke.
The July 10, 2018, natural gas-fueled explosion in the city's downtown killed Fire Capt. Cory Barr.
The Public Service Commission will hold back-to-back sessions on June 14 to gather evidence on whether drilling company VC Tech violated state law when it failed to notify the state utility call center, known as Diggers Hotline, before starting work on July 10.
Garrison said the project and its location has the blessing of Barr's widow, Abby, he said.
Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn said it's too early in the lawsuits and there's not enough information to decide whether the lawsuits are barred by a legal doctrine called the Firefighter's Rule.
Cory Barr, 34, was not on duty when the gas leak was reported, but went to the scene anyway to clear people from the area.
The Public Service Commission voted unanimously Thursday to investigate a complaint filed by a complaint filed by USIC Locating Services, the company that was contracted to mark the locations of underground pipes.
The city of Sun Prairie on Friday sued communications contractors, a utility locating service, a gas utility and two insurance companies over costs it incurred because of a gas explosion last summer in the city's downtown area.
Bear Communications and VC Tech were each fined $12,934 for their roles in the destructive July 10 explosion that killed a volunteer firefighter.
A panel charged with policing utility notification laws last week sent the Public Service Commission a case based on a complaint filed by USIC Locating Services.
Sun Prairie police: Miscommunication, but no criminal responsibility for July 10 gas leak explosion; widow files lawsuit
Police say a broken chain of communication between utility contractors and subcontractors resulted in the location of a gas line being improperly marked prior to the July 10 explosion.
Sun Prairie police squad car video showing the moment a gas line exploded in the city's downtown on July 10.
Repairs are still ongoing while some business remain closed and others have relocated.
A worker for a company that marks underground utilities failed to properly mark a gas line that was ruptured in Sun Prairie, causing a massive explosion, instead placing it 25 feet away, a search warrant states.
Two months to the day that a fatal July 10 gas leak explosion destroyed a downtown Sun Prairie block and killed one firefighter, a local disas…
The slow recovery of Downtown Sun Prairie following the deadly explosion in July is gaining momentum.
Heroic efforts by Sun Prairie's fire department prior to explosion shows off its training and professionalism, chief says.
The special night will raise funds and recognize those who responded to the recent explosion in Sun Prairie. That includes firefighter Cory Barr, who was killed.
The worker told the dispatcher, "it's bad," after explaining a main had been struck.
Police are expected to be done with the scene this week but still have much work to do before wrapping up their investigation
Firefighters and mourners gather to commemorate life of Capt. Cory Barr, who died in Sun Prairie explosion
About 2,500 first responders and community members crowded the Sun Prairie High School gymnasium, where pastors from Barr's church, officials in the fire department and family spoke about Barr's life and final sacrifice.
Memorial services were held Saturday July 14, 2018 for Sun Prairie firefighter Capt. Cory Barr at Sun Prairie High School. Barr was killed Tue…
VC Tech employees were on the scene before the blast working on aspects of Bear Communications' work to build a fiber network in the Madison area.
The Red Cross said about two dozen residences were destroyed or are uninhabitable in the area immediately near the blast's epicenter.
About 100 service vehicles escorted the body of Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Cory Barr Wednesday night.
Broken glass is removed and plywood is filling the open gaps but it remains unclear when the street will reopen for vehicle traffic and when many of the businesses will decide to reopen.
Unnamed contractor 'responsible' for Sun Prairie explosion; injured firefighter Ryan Welch makes grand return to station
Verizon Wireless and a Kansas-based construction company said Thursday that they were responsible, through an as-yet-unnamed subcontractor, for work being done at the site of a massive natural gas explosion Tuesday that rocked Sun Prairie’s downtown, killing a volunteer firefighter and critically injuring another.
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night,…
Cory Barr was off-duty and at home with his family when he heard there was a gas leak Downtown, his brother said. Barr told his wife he needed to help evacuate the area.
For those interested in helping those affected recover after the gas leak explosion in Downtown Sun Prairie, there are a number of ways to support.
Many downtown business owners have not had a chance to evaluate any potential losses and have not had access to their businesses.
Work crews armed with push brooms and shovels removed broken glass, and contractors filled window openings with plywood as this city’s downtow…
Residents were recovering and workers were cleaning up Wednesday after a gas leak led to a massive explosion that killed a firefighter and destroyed or damaged several buildings in downtown Sun Prairie.
SUN PRAIRIE—Cory James Barr, age 34, died in the line of duty, for Sun Prairie Fire Department, on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. He was born on Feb.…
The blast zone will remain off limits and is protected by temporary cyclone fencing.
A firefighter was killed and another critically injured after a massive gas explosion and fire downtown Tuesday night in Sun Prairie. Here's a…
The deadly blast that rocked Sun Prairie on Tuesday is the most recent explosion in the Madison area, but there have been several more over th…
A contractor hit a natural gas main causing a massive explosion that leveled the Barr House and set fire to Glass Nickel Pizza.