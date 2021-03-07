WATCH NOW: Have a spare minute? Scream!

A bartender in the “before times,” as Lautenbach calls the pre-COVID-19 days, her life was upended a year ago when the coronavirus pandemic hit and Madison establishments had to temporarily close.

“With COVID, I really had to change how I was going to live,” Lautenbach said. She had already applied for grad school, and got accepted into the doctor of occupational therapy program at UW-Madison. And she took on a new job as a job coach for people with disabilities.

But there have been times during the pandemic that Lautenbach has screamed in her car, “just to be alone and be loud,” she said. On Saturday she and friends Krista Batenhorst and Sean Crisco walked to Monona’s tiny shoreline at Wyldhaven Park, and against a brilliant 6 p.m. sunset on Lake Monona began the countdown. Several nearby residents who’d heard about the "Neighborhood Scream" showed up as well.

“We have people all around the lake and all around the town,” she announced to the small crowd.

“I have friends in Missouri, California and Michigan that are all screaming now, too. … And I have cough drops, too, if anyone needs them.”