Watch now: Have a spare minute? Scream to unleash the pain of the last year!

Kate Lautenbach knows what the world needs right now: A good scream.
That’s why from exactly 6 p.m. to 6:01 p.m. Saturday, Lautenbach, two friends, and untold scores of other colleagues, acquaintances and absolute strangers stood on distant shores of a lake and, well, just let it all out.
Blood-curdling screams. Boisterous shouts. Guttural roars meant to scare away a pandemic.
Lautenbach, of Monona, is the voice behind the one-minute “Neighborhood Scream,” an event she posted on Facebook as a way to encourage people to therapeutically vent in these masked-up, socially distant, difficult times.
The idea came to her last Thursday, when she recognized that “what I’m really missing in human interaction is the randomness, the spontaneity, the organically running into people,” she said. “I was lamenting that to all my friends on Facebook in all capital letters — you know, the virtual ‘screaming’ when you have the caps lock on.”
Then it occurred to her to scream outside. “And while I could have just done that on Thursday, I thought, ‘You know, I’m going to make it an event,’” she said. “And it was never to gather people — it was just to have people screaming from wherever they are, and knowing they’re not alone.”
A bartender in the “before times,” as Lautenbach calls the pre-COVID-19 days, her life was upended a year ago when the coronavirus pandemic hit and Madison establishments had to temporarily close.
“With COVID, I really had to change how I was going to live,” Lautenbach said. She had already applied for grad school, and got accepted into the doctor of occupational therapy program at UW-Madison. And she took on a new job as a job coach for people with disabilities.
But there have been times during the pandemic that Lautenbach has screamed in her car, “just to be alone and be loud,” she said. On Saturday she and friends Krista Batenhorst and Sean Crisco walked to Monona’s tiny shoreline at Wyldhaven Park, and against a brilliant 6 p.m. sunset on Lake Monona began the countdown. Several nearby residents who’d heard about the “Neighborhood Scream” showed up as well.
“We have people all around the lake and all around the town,” she announced to the small crowd.
“I have friends in Missouri, California and Michigan that are all screaming now, too. ... And I have cough drops, too, if anyone needs them.”
After three high-volume bursts and a lot of laughter, the scream session was concluded. Lautenbach said she’d organize another “Neighborhood Scream” if she hears a public outcry for one.
“It’s kind of the best event ever because I really don’t have to worry about anyone showing up to a place,” she said. “And I’ll never really know how many people did it.”
After shouting out a whole year’s worth of frustration in 60 seconds on Saturday, “I feel good,” she said. “That was nice. That was nice.”
