Watch now: Gary Con returns to Lake Geneva, the birthplace of Dungeons & Dragons

LAKE GENEVA — The pilgrims arrive here year round.

They may play a round of golf, take in a boat cruise around the lake, swim at the beach and shop in this city’s bustling downtown.

But for many, the main purpose of a trip to this Walworth County hub of tourism revolves around a former cobbler who helped invent a game that transformed an industry.

In 1973, Gary Gygax co-created Dungeons & Dragons, a role-playing game published in 1974 including dice with up to 20 sides, instruction manuals filled with pages of interpretive and flexible rules and characters that included monsters, dragons and warlocks. The quintessential geek pastime, the game was later turned into video games, books and movies, spawned a wealth of copycat games and helped fuel the creation of game shops that are now prolific.

Some of the game’s millions of fans come from around the world to see the home at 330 Center St. where Gygax and friend Dave Arneson invented the game. Others will visit Library Park, where Gygax would sit on a bench and read science fiction, or pose for photos at the fountain in front of the Riviera Ballroom on Geneva Lake. This is where Gygax’s family and friends installed a memorial brick that includes an image of a 20-sided dice.

But this week the pilgrims, many of them dressed as their favorite characters, will arrive en masse to gather at the Grand Geneva Resort for Gary Con, a convention organized by his family that celebrates the life of Gygax, who died in 2008. The last two Gary Cons were held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year about 3,000 people and 60 vendors are expected to attend. An estimated 1,200 games led by 350 volunteer game masters will be played over the four-day ticketed event that begins Thursday and will likely sell out.

“It’s just a wonderful community,” said Luke Gygax, Gary’s son and lead organizer of Gary Con. “It’s like a family reunion but with a family you get to pick. It’s a family you’re choosing to be with. A lot of people come to Gary Con to pay their respects to Gary.”

And that’s how the convention began.

Just days after Gygax died and after his formal funeral, his family rented out the American Legion hall in Lake Geneva so about 120 friends, family and fans could bring dishes to pass and share their own stories about Gygax and his games, which were also played at the gathering. Someone suggested they meet annually, and the next year 175 people showed. A few years later the number doubled, and Gary Con moved to The Ridge before outgrowing the resort and being forced to move to the Grand Geneva Resort in 2016, when nearly 2,000 people attended. In 2019, more than 2,700 people from around the world showed up.

“It just kept going up,” said Luke Gygax. “Lake Geneva (tourism and city leaders) didn’t get it, but they started getting it when I filled up the Grand Geneva.”

Origin story

Gary Gygax grew up in Chicago and moved to Lake Geneva at the age of 8. His father, a Swiss immigrant who played violin in the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, read fantasy books to his only son and hooked him on the genre. Gygax dropped out of high school and was working as an insurance underwriter in the 1960s when he began playing war-themed board games. But Gygax wanted to create a game that involved more fantasy, so to free up time to work on the endeavor, he left the insurance business and became a shoe repairman.

He met Arneson, who lived in Minnesota, while playing war games, and the two struck up a correspondence that developed into Dungeons & Dragons. Gygax, who years earlier had founded Gen Con, then formed, with Don Kaye, Tactical Studies Rules (TSR), a company to publish the games. Kaye died suddenly in 1975, and Arneson left the company in 1976. Other investors were brought in, scores of other games were created, but in the 1980s the company ran into financial difficulties that led to the ouster of Gygax, a prolific writer who produced dozens of “Gygaxian” fantasy books, including the Greyhawk series of adventure novels.

TSR continued to flounder financially and in 1997 was purchased by Wizards of the Coast, the creator of Magic the Gathering. Two years later, Wizards of the Coast and TSR were purchased by Hasbro.

But despite Gary Gygax’s international notoriety and loyal fans, there are no statues of Gygax in Lake Geneva nor any mention of him on signs at the city limits. However, the local historical society will open on Wednesday “Legacy of Imagination,” an exhibit at the Geneva Lake Museum that celebrates Gygax and his works.

Another space in the city, the Dungeon Hobby Shop Museum, also tells the story of Gygax and is curated by Jeff Leason, who worked at TSR from 1978 to 1981 and from 1982 to 1986. The museum, at 723 Williams St., is where TSR had its first commercial headquarters beginning in 1976. Leason lives upstairs, while the first floor has display cases filled with vintage D&D games, dice, rule books, magazines, figurines and other games created by Gygax. The facility, which opened last summer, also has a gaming room filled with Leason’s collection, which includes hundreds of miniature figurines.

‘Mecca of gaming’

“Most people don’t realize this is the mecca of gaming. It’s really kind of sad,” Leason said. “If it weren’t for Dave Arneson and Gary Gygax, all gaming would be different.”

Visitors to the museum last week included Matt and Maranda Anderson, of Greenfield, Indiana, who brought their sons, Finn, 13, and Cullen, 12, while on spring break and as part of a detour while en route to the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque, Iowa.

David Orr, 65, of Wichita, Kansas, was also on the tour. He began playing Dungeons & Dragons in 1978 when he was a student at Brigham Young University.

“For me, it’s kind of a pilgrimage,” said Orr. “I think it’s great to be able to learn and hear about the people and the experiences.”

Leason also hands out free maps to visitors showing 21 locations that gaming fans can drive or walk by. Most are private residences, but also included are schools, the grave sites of Gygax and Arneson, and former TSR locations. Gygax’s childhood home at 925 Dodge St. is on the map, and so, too, is his former home on Center Street, which is among one of the most popular spots for fans to visit since that’s where it all started.

Yolanda Frontany, of Chicago, purchased the home in 2005 but didn’t realize its historical significance until a few years later, when a documentary film crew called to ask if they could shoot the home’s interior. She had been about to do an extensive remodel but changed her plans to keep the home more authentic from when Gygax lived there with his family.

Frontany uses it as a second home, and if she’s there and people knock on the door, she graciously gives visitors a tour. A sign in the front widow features the head of a dragon and a sign announcing that the house is the birthplace of Dungeons & Dragons.

“When I’m there, I have a lot of fun with it,” Frontany said. “I’ve gained so many friends. This gaming community is such a great community to know.”

Barry Adams covers regional news for the Wisconsin State Journal. Send him ideas for On Wisconsin at 608-252-6148 or by email at badams@madison.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.