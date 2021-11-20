Watch Now: French horn Christmas music fills Capitol rotunda

An ensemble of French horns performed Christmas music for sightseers at the Capitol rotunda on Saturday, the second annual show there for a education-minded non-profit.
Horn players across the state came to Madison to perform Christmas classics with Horns A Plenty Christmas, a group that offers scholarships to horn students.
Founder Don Krause first visited the Capitol as a chaperon on a class trip while he was a music teacher.
"I just thought it was a cool place to play," he said. "The echo in there is something incredible."
Krause plans to take the performance on the road soon, playing in Memphis later this year.