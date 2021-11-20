 Skip to main content
Watch Now: French horn Christmas music fills Capitol rotunda
LUCAS ROBINSON, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL

An ensemble of French horns performed Christmas music for sightseers at the Capitol rotunda on Saturday, the second annual show there for a education-minded non-profit. 

Horn players across the state came to Madison to perform Christmas classics with Horns A Plenty Christmas, a group that offers scholarships to horn students. 

Founder Don Krause first visited the Capitol as a chaperon on a class trip while he was a music teacher. 

"I just thought it was a cool place to play," he said. "The echo in there is something incredible." 

Krause plans to take the performance on the road soon, playing in Memphis later this year. 

